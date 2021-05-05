Fort Knox slates mid-July Civil War encampment

Join Maine at War as we travel in time to the 1860s as Fort Knox State Park hosts a Civil War Living History Encampment from Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18.

The three-day event will feature living history demonstrations of Civil War life, including camp life, cannon firing, garrison operations, and guard mount. Participating units are:

Co. A, 3rd Maine Infantry Regiment;

Co. B, 20th Maine Infantry Regiment;

Co. A, 15th Alabama Infantry Regiment;

6th Maine Battery;

2nd Vermont Infantry Regiment;

118th New York Infantry Regiment.

The Northeast Topographical Engineers will display surveying and engineering equipment used by army engineers during the Civil War.

Re-enactors will demonstrate military drill and parade, and the 6th Maine Battery will periodically demonstrate loading and firing a replica 10-pound Parrott rifle that, when fired at Fort Knox, creates a loud echo over the Penobscot Narrows.

The military camps will be open to visitors, who are encouraged to talk with re-enactors and questions about military life during the Civil War.