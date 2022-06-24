Of the 1st Maine Cavalry, Middleburg, and two monuments

Two monuments located about a mile apart in Middleburg, Virginia honor four-legged Civil War veterans and the 1st Maine Cavalry troopers killed during three cavalry fights in mid-June 1863.

Middleburg lies in the Bull Run Mountains, rolling terrain screening the Blue Ridge’s eastern flank in northern Virginia and spilling across the Potomac River to become Catoctin Mountain in Maryland. Visitors to Manassas National Battlefield Park can see the Bull Runs from Henry House Hill.

During the Gettysburg campaign, Maj. Gen. James Ewell Brown (Jeb) Stuart and his cavalry guarded the Blue Ridge gaps to keep Union cavalry from finding the Confederate infantry tramping north through the Shenandoah Valley. The federal troopers probing west along modern John Mosby Highway (Route 50) to locate that infantry fought Stuart’s troopers at Aldie (June 17), Middleburg (June 19), and Upperville (June 21).

Preserved sites affiliated with each battle dot the Route 50 corridor, which passes through beautiful horse-and-vineyard country. As the largest town, scenic Middleburg offers dining-and-shopping opportunities and a most unusual Civil War monument.

Diagonally opposite the BB&T Bank at 202 W. Washington Street (Route 50), a Civil War Trails sign stands next to The Plains Road intersection. An adjacent sign identifies the adjoining property as the National Sporting Library and Museum. Turn south on The Plains Road, which curves to the right; then take the next right and pull into the museum’s landscaped courtyard.

Surrounded by a flower garden, here stands the “Bridled Veterans” Horses and Mules Memorial, according to its plaque dedicated to the 1.5 million “horses and mules of the Confederate and Union armies who were killed[,] were wounded[,] or died from disease in the Civil War.” The visually stunning memorial features a cavalry horse standing with its head drooping and its reins looped by its front hooves.

The missing rider suggests he was shot — and its countenance suggests the horse, too, has taken a hit, possibly fatal. Weariness seeps from the horse, which carries a saddle and other gear used interchangeably by Union and Confederate troopers during the war.

Online research indicates that “a wealthy horse breeder” commissioned the memorial and that Tessa Pullan sculpted the statue in 1997. The statue was recast twice, with a second statue going to Fort Riley in Kansas and the third statue going to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

Although this memorial has no direct connection with Maine, Middleburg’s newest Civil War monument does. About a mile west of downtown Middleburg, Mt. Defiance Park preserves a hilltop from which Stuart’s cavalry fought advancing Union cavalry during the battle of Middleburg. After battling at Aldie two days earlier, the 1st Maine Cavalry helped dislodge Stuart’s troopers from Mt. Defiance.

Recently Steve Bunker, a Civil War re-enactor and historian living in Gray, wanted to place a 1st Maine Cav monument somewhere in northern Virginia, preferably on one of the mid-June 1863 battlefields.

Gray’s Loudon County contacts (including 1st Maine Cav re-enactor Chris Wilson) made possible places the monument at Mt. Defiance Park, a NOVA Parks’ site that preserves buildings present in 1863. A trail connects various sites affiliated with the Middleburg battle, and information panels detail what happened during the fighting..

With support from the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gray and other re-enactors dedicated the 1st Maine Cavalry monument on June 22, 2019. The granite monument lists the 17 Maine troopers killed during the three mid-June battles.

Several miles to the west on Route 50, a hilltop park (note the children’s playground) preserves a site affiliated with the battle of Upperville (also called the battle of Unison). Marching west with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, V Corps, the 20th Maine Infantry lads fought during this particular battle and helped push Stuart’s troopers back toward Ashby’s Gap.

