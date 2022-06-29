As the eastern horizon barely paled on Friday, July 1, 1863, the 19th Maine Infantry lads shifted their position north “fifty-eight rods [858 feet], a little to the left of the copse of trees,” said Sgt. Silas Adams, Co. F. He referred to a scrub-oak grove clumped high on Cemetery Ridge’s western slope, near the 12-acre farm owned by free black Abraham Bryan (Brian).

“We had drawn no rations” on July 2, and many 19th Maine lads “had not tasted food for twenty-four hours,” said Pvt. John Day Smith, Co. F. His empty belly went west with him as Capt. William H. Fogler took companies B, D (his command), E, and F out as skirmishers.

Reinforced by “fifty men from the 106th Pennsylvania,” the Mainers pulled up near Emmitsburg Road and “covered the entire Division line,” Smith recalled.

Targeted by “Confederate sharpshooters,” he and his companions hid “in the grass as best they could.” With no available water, the Mainers simply endured that “intensely hot day,” with “hardly a breath of air stirring.”

“The heat in the glaring sun was intolerable … and our stomachs were getting to be a little shaky,” Adams said.

After sunrise, Lt. Col. Freeman McGilvery of Stockton Springs started bringing batteries “into line on the low ground on our left center,” along Cemetery Ridge’s southern slope. His guns faced west toward distant Seminary Ridge and the nearer Emmitsburg Road, along which Confederates “were massing artillery in force.”

“In front of these guns I had a slight earthwork thrown up” to protect his gunners against Southern shells, he reported.

His II Corps “so weakened by its losses” on July 2 that “it required every available man” to defend the same “ground the previous day,” Maj. Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock noticed “the comparative quiet along our front” Friday morning. “From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. there was an ominous silence,” He noticed Confederate batteries forming “in a semicircle” around “1,400 yards from my line.”

Union artillery chief Brig. Gen. Henry J. Hunt finished inspecting the artillery supporting XI and XII corps sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and “crossed over to Cemetery Ridge, to see what might be going on at other points.” Upon reaching the summit, he looked west.

“Here a magnificent display greeted my eyes,” he said. “Our whole front for two miles was covered by [Confederate] batteries already in line or going into position” on Seminary Ridge. “They stretched — apparently in one unbroken mass — from opposite the town to the Peach Orchard … the ridges of which were planted thick with cannon.

“What did it mean?” He decided “it most probably meant an attack on our center, to be preceded by a cannonade … to crush our batteries and shake our infantry.

“Beginning on the right” flank on Cemetery Ridge, Hunt told “the chiefs of artillery [including McGilvery] and battery commanders” to await the Confederate bombardment and wait 15 to 20 minutes before replying. Riding along the ridge, Hunt found “compactly arranged on its crest … McGilvery’s artillery, forty-one guns.”

One of McGilvery’s battery commanders, Capt. Patrick Hart (the 15th New York Battery), recalled Hunt, while “passing along the line,” telling “me … not to return the enemy’s fire unless I saw his infantry advancing.” McGilvery later “repeated” the order.

Hunt and an aide had reached “the last battery on Little Round Top, when the [Confederate] signal-gun was fired, and the enemy opened with all his guns.” Hunt figured the time as “about 1 p.m.” and “estimated the number of his guns” between 100 and 120.

McGilvery said the Confederate artillery “opened a terrific fire” around 12:30 p.m. So did John Day Smith, awe-struck as he watched “the most terrific cannonading ever witnessed on this continent.” He thought 138 “Confederate guns” fired “mostly” at II Corps.

“The air seethed with old iron,” realized Pvt John W. Haley, 17th Maine Infantry. “Death and destruction were everywhere. Men and horses mangled and bleeding; trees, rocks, and fences ripped and torn.

“Shells, solid shot, and spherical case shot screamed, hissed, and rattled in every direction,” sending Yankees to ground “behind hillocks, boulders, ledges, stone walls, bags of grain — anything that could give or suggest shelter from this storm of death.” he said.