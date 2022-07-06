Maine rail trail brushes against a Civil War memory

The grizzled, greatcoat-clad Union soldier stands watch over a Maine rail trail, and whether (depending on the season) bicycling, ATVing (“four-wheeling”), or snowmobiling by the veteran standing atop his pedestal, most passersby will not notice him.

Only here in Corinna in western Penobscot County does a rail trail brush against a Civil War memory — and for history buffs who enjoy exploring rail trails, there’s a modern veterans’ monument to check out, too.

The 29-mile Central Maine Adventure Trail utilizes the abandoned Maine Central Railroad corridor running from Newport (Exit 157, Interstate 95) north to Dover-Foxcroft, the Piscataquis County seat. With state funding, local ATV/snowmobile clubs maintain the trail.

It roughly parallels north-south Route 7 (the Moosehead Trail) and primarily crosses rural terrain except where it passes through intown Corinna and Dexter. Skirting Sebasticook Lake’s northwest corner in Newport and Lake Wassookeag’s eastern shore in Dexter, the trail crosses the Piscataquis River on a steel-girder bridge. Past it are the service and retail businesses along West Main Street (Route 15) in Dover-Foxcroft.

No railroad ran this way during the Civil War. However, the Maine Central built a branch from Newport to Dexter in 1868. Steel rails reached Dover-Foxcroft from Dexter in 1889. The MCR abandoned the line in the late 20th century, and the Maine Department of Transportation acquired the corridor in case future economic development might restore rail service.

That won’t happen due to various reasons, but outdoor recreationists have since “discovered” the trail’s natural beauty and three-season accessibility (it’s closed during Maine’s notorious “mud season”). Other ATV and snowmobile trails intersect the CMAT, which runs through woods and past farm fields and wetlands.

The trail touches the Civil War in downtown Corinna, a former textile-mill town that sent many men to defend the Union. In 1913 the J. Knowles Post No. 52, Grand Army of the Republic, and Women’s Relief Corps No. 4 acquired land alongside Main Street. A year later the two posts funded a granite monument “Dedicated to the Memory of the Defenders of Our Flag 1861 — 1865.”

The monument incorporates a mustachioed sentry standing atop an elaborate pedestal. For the past 108 years the soldier has gazed east, overlooking the East Branch, Route 7, the railroad, and now the rail trail, located about 150 yards away.

Beneath the sentry’s stony brow, the CMAT hops the Sebasticook River’s East Branch on a state-built bridge and immediately crosses Route 7. Here beside the trail stands the Corinna Veterans Memorial, engraved with the names and dates of America’s wars from the Revolution to “Enduring Freedom” and “Dedicated to the Men and Women Who Served Our Country in These Wars or Conflicts.”

When the trees are not in leaf, passersby visiting this memorial may notice the Civil War monument standing across the East Branch, again maybe 150 yards away. Its trailside and historical proximities bring the modern memorial far more attention than the Civil War veteran receives, but he maintains his 24/7 watch, never sleeping, never tiring.

Hybrid and mountain bikes are best for the CMAT; the going would be difficult in places for road bikes. Week days are best for exploring the trail by bike, because ATVers flock to the trail on weekends.

I’ve bicycled the CMAT’s full length, and I believe its prettiest section lies between mile posts 4 and 10. Downtown Corinna and its monuments are halfway between the mileage markers; No. 4 is located alongside Sebasticook Lake in Newport, south of the beautiful Mulligan Stream inlet, and No. 10 is north of Lincolns Mills Road in Corinna. What’s so special about this six-mile stretch?

• If you’re a history buff, there’s the Corinna monuments, plus the sense of traveling through time where trains once rumbled. In Corinna and Newport (right at the town line) are trackside buildings that had their own sidings. What stories could these structures tell?

• For natural beauty (and fishing opportunities), there’s Mulligan Stream flowing into Sebasticook Lake, with reeds lining the inlet extending west to the Route 7 bridge. The lake views are great.

• Farther north, the CMAT runs through woods, but farm fields are visible to the west. Signs direct trail users to food and fuel, and the trail reaches Corinna’s outskirts above mile marker 6.

• North of Route 7 in Corinna, the trail passes a former dairy farm (excuse the eau de manure) and soon skirts Corundel Lake. I recommend stopping at mile marker 8 to check out the view.

• Just north of No. 8, the CMAT enters another forest. Its thick canopy creates a tunnel effect as the trail runs straight to mile marker 9. At that spot the woods yield to sunny wetlands; continue north across the Lincolns Mills Road and past the Corundel Raiders Snowmobile Club to mile marker 10.

Recreationists can access the CMAT at various points. If you’re interested in the six-mile stretch I have cited, park in the large lot between the trail and the Stetson Road (Route 222) in downtown Corinna. The Farmer’s Table (a restaurant) stands at the parking lot’s east edge.

