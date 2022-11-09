A telegram arriving in Gardiner on Monday, June 22, 1863 broke a mother’s heart and stunned people living in the Kennebec River port.

George Stone Kimball, age 30, was dead, killed by hostile fire in Virginia’s Bull Run Mountains days earlier. “In the springtime of life … blessed with education and talents and all that could endear one to life,” he “upon his country’s call, surrendered them, and went forth … to meet his country’s foes,” said Gardiner Mayor James Nash.

And those “foes” mistreated his body.

Kimball was born in Gardiner to Capt. Nathaniel (a sea captain and merchant) and Julia Stone Kimball on January 2, 1833. After graduating from Bowdoin College in 1853, he studied law with Wiscasset attorney Henry Ingalls. Kimball later moved to Stillwater, Minnesota and opened a law office; apparently dissatisfied with life there, he returned to Gardiner by 1860, when the census reported him living with his parents and his younger brother William, a druggist.

Standing 5-8½, 2nd Lt. George S. Kimball had blue eyes, light hair, and a light complexion. He joined Co. C, 1st Maine Cavalry Regiment as a private on Sept. 19, 1861 and soon made second lieutenant. He mustered on October 20, 1861 and supposedly made captain (Co. C) on April 13, 1863.

However, everyone knew him as “Lieut.” up to his death. During his military service, Kimball “asked none to go where he would not lead,” recalled Nash. “He was the first to strike and the last to yield.”

For the first time in its existence, the 1st Maine Cavalry fought as a whole entity during the June 9, 1863 battle of Brandy Station. Soon afterwards, as the Army of Northern Virginia moved down the Shenandoah Valley, Union cavalry tried to penetrate the Blue Ridge Mountain passes to learn how many troops Robert E. Lee was sending toward Maryland and Virginia. Confederate cavalry led by Gen. James Ewell Brown (Jeb) Stuart tenaciously blocked the probing Federal troopers, and the 1st Maine Cavalry participated in three bloody fights in the Bull Run Mountains.

Pushed west from Aldie during the battle fought in the high heat and humidity on Wednesday, June 17, the Southerners met the Union cavalry at Middleburg two days later. The Yankees shoved Confederate troopers from Middleburg and advanced to attack Stuart’s men defending the ridge, Mt. Defiance, about a mile to the west.

The fighting swayed back and forth, with charge and countercharge. “The First Maine [Cavalry] was on the pike,” said Edward P. Tobie (the regiment’s post-war historian), referring to the Ashby’s Gap Turnpike (modern Route 50).

Two companies, E and M, charged across an open field “at the left of the pike” and overran Southern troopers defending a stone wall. “But the heaviest and hottest contest was on the pike,” said Tobie, who collated comrades’ memories of this particular battle. Captured at Brandy Station on June 9 and paroled, he was not present at Middleburg.

“The boys in blue gained the ridge [Mt. Defiance], only to see beyond the belt of woods a heavy [Confederate] force in reserve, already moving out to charge upon them,” Tobie said. “For a moment the advance was checked, the front forced back … but not for long” as Union “reserves were coming, like the whirlwind.”

Describing the same combat, Lt. Col. Charles H. Smith reported that after charging “a heavy force of the enemy posted in the belt of wood and behind the stone walls,” the Mainers “drove them from their strong position, and advanced into an open field.” There “a strong force of the enemy was met, which after a desperate contest, and by our repeated charges, was compelled to … retire.”

According to Tobie, “Co. C, under command of Lieut. [Capt.] George S. Kimball, made a charge up the pike, in which they were driven back and Lieut. Kimball was killed.” The 1st Maine soon recovered the lost ground and Kimball’s body.

U[on examining it, the Co. C lads likely cursed Stuart’s troopers. Before the regiment had shipped from Augusta in 1862, “the members of his company” had presented Kimball “with a sword and a belt, which fell into the hands of the enemy, who held the ground sufficiently long [enough] to rifle the dead” Union troopers, Tobie noted.

“His [Kimball’s] body had been partially stripped and robbed,” said Capt. George M. Brown, Co. M.

Comrades had Kimball embalmed and shipped home. The telegram about his death reached his mother (widowed in 1862) on Monday, June 22.

“An old schoolmate of ours, a good-hearted, genial young man,” he was “a brave, gallant and dashing soldier, and an officer beloved and respected by his company,” Gardiner Home Journal editor Hiram Kelley Morrell said.



Kimball “was one, if not the most, popular” among his Bowdoin College classmates, “and the same traits of character were shown in his army life, making his companionship a source of pleasure,” said Tobie. “He was a gentleman honored and beloved by officers and soldiers.”

Mayor Nash called the Gardiner City Council into session on Tuesday evening. After some discussion, the city councilors passed four resolutions, with No. 3 noting “that we tender to the widowed mother and relatives of the deceased officer our warmest sympathies in this the hour of their affliction.”

The city council also established their own committee to meet Kimball’s casket (which arrived by train on Wednesday, June 24) and to organize the funeral, held on Saturday, June 27. “Shrouded in the Stripes and Stars,” the casket “was placed on the hearse” at Julia Kimball’s home and escorted “by a large procession of gentlemen of this city, dressing in moruning, with [black] crape on their left arms.”

From Augusta came Maine Adjutant Gen. John L. Hodsdon and “other military officers.” Playing the appropriate music, the Gardiner Band led the procession through “streets … draped in mourning” and past flags “hung at half-mast” to the Episcopal church, which “was densely packed.” The overflow crowd spilling outside.

After the funeral service ended, the reformed procession escorted Kimball to the Oak Grove Cemetery, where he was placed in his family’s tomb.

Sources: Death of Lieut. Kimball, Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, June 25, 1863; Funeral of Lieut. Kimball, Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, June 25, 1863; George Stone Kimball Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Edward Parsons Tobie, History of the First Maine Cavalry, 1861-1865, Emery & Hughes, Boston, MA, 1887, pp. 165-168, 500; Funeral of Lieut. Kimball, Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, July 2, 1863

