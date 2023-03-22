Nurse Abba Goddard hears mention of the 10th Maine, part 4

Maine at War celebrates Women’s History Month with a four-part tale about nurse Abba Goddard and her adventures at Harpers Ferry during the Antietam Campaign. You can read part 1 here, part 2 here, and part 3 here.

Cheers erupted (and probably echoed) across Harpers Ferry as civilians and paroled Union soldiers saw that “our blue coats [troops] are just coming over Maryland Heights” around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 20, 1862, recalled Abba Goddard, a Portland nurse named matron of Clayton General Hospital in Harpers Ferry earlier that summer.

Present when Southern artillery bombarded the town and when Confederate infantry marched down from Bolivar Heights to round up the surrendered Union garrison, Goddard was writing a letter when the cheering started. She ran outside, saw the distant Yankees, and “screamed myself hoarse in gladness.”

Southern troops had evacuated Harpers Ferry a day earlier, and people wondered if they would return. On Friday the 10th Maine Infantry Regiment marched east from Sharpsburg and crossed Antietam Creek “at the bridge I think that [Ambrose] Burnside took,” said 1st Lt. John Mead Gould, regimental adjutant.

“We were given to understand that we were marching for Harpers Ferry,” but the 10th Maine lads did not, he said. The regiment wandered a few days around eastern Washington County.

Meanwhile, at Harpers Ferry, Abba Goddard heard some fantastic news at noon on Sunday, September 21. “Two of our soldiers have called, and tell me it is Banks’s division across the [Potomac] river and the 10th Maine are with them.” She was pleased about the alleged proximity of acquaintances.

But Goddard had some bad news for the 10th Maine lads, whenever they reach Harpers Ferry. “Various friends” in Maine had sent a “box of bundles of sundries,” with many packages apparently designated for specific soldiers, and Goddard had left the box at the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad depot “to be sent on when I could learn the whereabouts of the regiment.”

The B & O stopped operating after Confederates burned the trestle at Monocacy, Maryland in early September, and the box did not leave Harpers Ferry. Confederates rolled in on September 15, and the box “was seized,” Goddard said. “I went and demanded it as personal property, but secesh needed clean shirts, collars, docks, &c., and they took letters and all.

“I am sorry for the mishap, but what could I do?” she asked. “The [Harpers Ferry] surrender was never dreamed of, and of course I could not hide a large case of bundles after the town was full of [Southern] soldiers. Had I foreseen the result, I would have burned every package before it could have falled into their hands.

“As it is, the shirtless and stockingless of the 10th Maine must exact payment at the point of the bayonet,” Goddard stated. The Mainers need only look for well-dressed Confederates; “the lucky possessors of these [pilfered] articles [of clothing] will be readily distinguished among” the bulk of Johnnies who were “shirtless and shoeless.”

By Sunday evening Goddard had gone up to Bolivar Heights, where some arriving federal troops had “already encamped.” More Union soldiers were crossing the Potomac River from Maryland; “this has been an exciting day,” she admitted.

Goddard closed her letter that night. “In proof, that, notwithstanding I have ‘seen a battle’ ‘I still lve,’ witness my autograph,” she wrote before adding, “loyally, though indignantly, yours, A[bba]. A[nn]. G[oddard].”

Tuesday, September 23 brought the 10th Maine Infantry “climbing up Maryland Heights on the western side” and occupying “the ground on which the siege guns were mounted,” Mead reported. “It is a very commanding position and we see everything that is going on around us for miles.”

Looking from the heights, he said that “Harpers Ferry is the same old hole as before … Bolivar heights are covered with troops,” and “the bridge is entirely destroyed except the stone work.”

Sources: Letter from Harper’s Ferry, Portland Daily Press, Wednesday, October 1, 1862; The Civil War Journals of John Mead Gould 1861-1866, William B. Jordan Jr. (editor), Butternut and Blue, Baltimore, MD, 1997, pp. 200-202

