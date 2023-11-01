A soldier named America sallied forth from northern Aroostook County to defend the United States in midsummer 1863. History also identified him as Americus, but America F. Bartlett he was — even if, given his patriotic first name, he possibly was less than enthusiastic about military service.

America was a 22-year-old laborer from Forestville Plantation when drafted on Saturday, August 15, 1863. He had not enlisted in 1861 or 1862; perhaps he opposed the war, perhaps he just did not want to join the war.

When selected in Aroostook’s first draft, however, he did not skedaddle to New Brunswick, as other Mainers did.

Standing 5-10, American had blue eyes, light hair, and a light complexion. Mustered as a private on September 21, he went as a private to Co. C, 19th Maine Infantry Regiment, stationed in Virginia and led by Capt. George L. Whitmore.

America would be credited post-war as a Caribou soldier. He and the town took roundabout routes toward their affiliation.

The surveyors sent by Augusta to lay out Aroostook County artificially divided its rolling hills and thick forests into townships. Along future Presque Isle’s northern boundary appeared (on the maps, at least) Township 13, Range 2 (T13R2), which shared its eastern boundary with Eaton Grant. Bordering both on the north was Township 14, Range 2 (T14R2).

The state renamed T13R2 “Letter H Township” in 1848. Nineteen years earlier, Alexander and Polly Cochran had traveled up the Aroostook River from New Brunswick and settled inland from where the Caribou Stream flowed into the Aroostook River in T13R2. Alexander Cochran dammed the stream, built a grist mill, and ground grain for settlers from up and down the Aroostook.

The site settled by the Cochrans grew into a village as the years passed. Letter H became known as “Lyndon,” transitioned to plantation status, and officially became the town of Lyndon in 1859.

Meanwhile, T14R2 became Letter I Plantation (also called Forestville Plantation). Lyndon annexed Eaton Grant and Forestville Plantation in 1869 and changed its name to “Caribou” in 1877.

Farmer America Bartlett, then 57, lived with his family in 1860 in Hartford, a town sandwiched between Buckfield, Canton, and Sumner in Oxford County. He was a Hartford native, born there in April 1803. America married Lydia Hayford in 1830, and she bore him four children. Young Adelia died in 1838, and son A. Fairfield lived only eight months before dying in 1839.

The “A.” apparently stood for “America.” Lydia Bartlett gave birth to A.’s replacement in Hartford on October 29, 1840. His father named the baby boy America Fairfield Bartlett.

Lydia died at age 50 in October 1854. Farmer Bartlett married Cynthia Osgood (almost 19 years his junior) in 1856. The 1860 Hartford census found Cynthia, now 38, living with her husband and two stepsons, 27-year-old farm laborer Nathaniel and 19-year-old America. She had given her husband two more children: Lydia L., age 3, and Osgood M., age 2.

Many early Letter H Township settlers hailed from Hartford. America Bartlett moved from there to Letter I Township in summer 1861 and became a land agent and a timber cruiser. He did fairly well economically; still listed as a farmer, he was 67 and owned real estate worth $1,800 and personal property worth $400 according to the 1870 Lyndon census. Cynthia was 48. Lydia was 13, Osgood was 12, and both were “at school.”

America Fairfield Bartlett likely helped his father lay out and build roads, including one that ran over hill and dale and across running water to Limestone. He and five “men from Letter H cruised in No. 15 Township, now New Sweden” in early 1862. The township was “a solitary wilderness” full of trees, but the men “felled trees and made choppings” (clearings) where log cabins could be built.

The war interrupted those plans. Bartlett and three companions wound up in the army.

When acting Orderly Sgt. William H. Emery made “a complete record” of Co. C, 19th Maine on December 1, 1863, America Fairfield Bartlett was listed as a “conscript,” among the 41 draftees sent to bolster the company’s depleted ranks since mid-August.

America soon fell sick, however. The illness ravaged him so badly that the War Department ordered him “discharged for disability” on January 2, 1864. Leaving the army at Stevensburg, Virginia, he got as far as Washington, D.C. before dying there on January 16.

His father and stepmother buried him in Hartford Center Cemetery in Hartford. He likely lies near his mother, Lydia,

Sources: Caribou Historical Society, They Went From Caribou: from the Civil War Papers of George Whitneck, 1995, pp. 3-4. His biography in this book indicates that America was discharged in 1865, but that date is incorrect, and the following paragraph refers to his father, not to him; America Bartlett, America Fairfield Bartlett, Cynthia Osgood, and Lydia Hayford, Find A Grave; 1860 U.S. Census for Hartford, Maine; 1870 U.S. Census for Lyndon, Maihe; Annual Report of the Adjutant General of the State of Maine, 1863, Appendix D, Stevens & Sayward, Augusta, ME, 1863, pp. 544-546; America F. Bartlett Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives. The file identifies him as “Americus,” but other pertinent records identify him as America, the name engraved on his headstone.

