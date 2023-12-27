The 23rd Maine builds a Maryland subdivision

A wealthy and populous District of Columbia suburb, modern Montgomery County in Maryland borders the District and Prince George’s County to the southeast and Frederick County to the northwest. Housing construction involves complex zoning laws and the latest building, electrical, and plumbing codes, and no one starts building a dwelling without all the requisite permits in hand.

Not so when the 23rd Maine Infantry Regiment — a nine-month regiment filled with “the flower and pride of Oxford and Androscoggin [counties], and a portion of Cumberland [County]” arrived at Camp Grover in Montgomery County in late October 1862.

Lacking the building permits, site plans, zoning-board approvals, and all the perplexing paperwork that modern bureaucrats can throw at real estate developers, the 23rd Maine lads built a housing subdivision that would make a 21st-century code-enforcement officer weep.

The Mainers initially lived in tents, said “Subaltern,” the nom de plume of a Co. B soldier who had evidently arranged with the Portland Daily Press (or vice versa) to correspond regularly with the Republican-supporting newspaper.

Officers had “good cotton duck tents … called wall tents,” Subaltern reported on Tuesday, December 16. Each tent, “shaped liked a common house,” had “eaves about 3 1-2 [3½] feet from the ground.”

The privates had “new tents of a brown material, made of hemp I think,” he said. Called “A tents,” these tents “have no walls, being all roof and gable.”

After enduring cold weather in early December, “since Monday the 8th we have enjoyed most delightful days; sun-shining and warm as the finest days in May [in Maine],” Subaltern said. “A severe rain storm … beat furiously upon our tents, and soaked through some of them” after dark on Monday, December 15. Tuesday morning saw the sky clear and a “chilling … northwest wind” blow through the camp.

Almost impossible to heat and so low-roofed that men could scarcely stand, the tents had long needed modification. Ax-wielding Mainers “extensively” attacked “the oak forest adjacent to the camp ground.” Then, plying ax and saw, the lads transformed “the butts of oak trees” into “planks and slabs.”

With this lumber “we have ‘built up’ our tents, making them two or three feet higher, and a great deal warmer than before,” Subaltern said. “This is done in different ways.”

Some soldiers opted “to place the timbers horizontally edges up, and lock the corners together by cutting notches with an axe in each piece, thus making a strong and workmanlike foundation in cob-house style,” he reported. “The joints are plastered with mortar or mud composed of the red soil of this region.” The Maryland soil “is naturally very adhesive, and quite as good as much of the clay found in Maine.”

After competing a foundation, the soldiers “raised” the tent, with “the end poles set on the top of the timbers,” and drove “long oak pins … into the ground,” Subaltern said. Then the soldiers “hooked on[to]” the pins “the loops on the lower edge of the tent.

“You witness as cozy and comfortable a habitation as one would desire,” he commented.

Another “quite fashionable” construction technique was “called stockading. The stockade is composed of oak planks and slabs about four feet long, set in the ground endwise 8 or 10 inches, and also made tight by plastering the cracks,” Subaltern said. “The tents are then raised and the lower edge fastened on the outside of the oaken wall with wooden pins driven into the ground or nails driven into the wall.”

Either technique literally raised a tent’s roof and provided four wooden walls (one containing a door) that provided greater R-value than did canvas or hemp. But that was not all!

“Not the least essential appendage to our tent[s] are the fireplaces made of the brown stone peculiar to this state,” Subaltern said. “All the private’s tents, most of the officers’ and the hospital have nice fire-places with chimneys, the workmanship of which is no discredit to the skill and ingenuity of the Maine boys.”

He believed the 23rd Mainers were learning useful skills. “Every man is either a carpenter or a stone-mason,” he explained. “While we are trying to learn the art of war, we are practising the arts of peace.”

As with other regiments wintering along the Potomac or Rappahannock, the 23rd Mainers built their cabins along company “streets,” which clustered together the men of each company. The regiment had finished building its housing subdivision when Subaltern wrote the Press on December 16.

Not far away at Camp Tom Casey on “the southwestern slope of Arlington Heights,” the 25th Maine Infantry’s soldiers had constructed enough cabins to create “our little village” that presented “a neat and grotesque appearance,” wrote correspondent “Jacksonian,” another correspondent for the Daily Press.

By Christmas Day the 25th Mainers were painting their cabins “with a solution of lime and water; a whitewashing” done not so much “for looks than for the health of the inhabitants and the prevention” of the “vermin said to be so abundant” in Confederate camps, he reported.

Sources: Letter from the 23d Regiment, Portland Daily Press, Monday, December 22, 1862; Letter from the 25th Maine, Portland Daily Press, Friday, January 2, 1863

—————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel, Maine at War: Battlefields, Monuments & More

—————————————————————————————————————–

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

Passing Through the Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the Civil War (released by Savas Beatie) chronicles the swift transition of Joshua L. Chamberlain from college professor and family man to regimental and brigade commander.

Drawing on Chamberlain’s extensive memoirs and writings and multiple period sources, the book follows Chamberlain through the war while examining the determined warrior who let nothing prevent him from helping save the United States.

Order your autographed copy by contacting author Brian Swartz at visionsofmaine@tds.net

Passing Through the Fire is also available at savasbeatie.com or Amazon.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.