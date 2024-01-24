Maine soldiers watch the army disintegrate in winter 1863, part 1

Despite all the immorality-related baggage (drinking, carousing with prostitutes, etc.) historically associated with him, Joseph Hooker helped save the Union in winter 1863.

In the regimental camps sprinkled across Stafford County opposite Fredericksburg, morale all but collapsed that midwinter. Ambrose Burnside had ordered the Army of the Potomac to outflank the Confederates dug in at Fredericksburg by marching up the Rappahannock River, crossing it, and descending on the enemy lines from the rear.

Begun in dry weather and on solid roads om January 20, the attempted sneak attack (the Johnnies knew the Yankees were tramping upriver) bogged down as torrential rains transformed the roadbeds to goo. The army struggled a bit farther before Burnside abandoned the march and ordered his men to return to their camps.

The ill-fated Mud March almost extinguished the army’s raison d’etre, at least among the weary survivors of Fredericksburg.

Other authors and historians have referred to that winter as the AoP’s “Valley Forge.” An excellent source book on this theme is the soon-to-be-published Seizing Destiny, written by Albert Z. Conner Jr. and Chris Mackowski and available at https://www.savasbeatie.com/seizing-destiny-the-army-of-the-potomacs-valley-forge/.

Soaked, sullen, and angry men tromped to their supposedly abandoned campgrounds and, like the 5th Maine Infantry boys returning to their camp near White Oak Church, bailed out flooded “houses [holes] … which required a pretty hot fire to dry” once the runoff was drained from the camp sites, said 1st Lt. George W. Bicknell, the regiment’s adjutant.

The news that Hooker had replaced Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside on January 26, 1863 did little initially to boost morale. Two days later, “a furious snow-storm” that “was a regular down-easter” swirled around the Union camps for 24 hours, deposited a foot of snow amidst “intensely cold” temperatures, and blew away.

Then “the sun came out warm and genial,” the snow melted, and Virginia “resumed dripping with mud,” Bicknell muttered.

Fueled by the “piques and quarrels” erupting among “the higher officers,” the collective soldierly attitude turned sour in the camps, said Capt. Charles P. Mattocks, a Bowdoin College graduate who had studied under Professor Joshua P. Chamberlain. Men and officers “had become disheartened and discouraged by the frequent changes in commanders and the unsatisfactory results of their own brave fighting.”

He sensed that “a bright flame of enthusiasm was fast dwindling into a flickering torch. “Patriotism, discipline, and fidelity to the government were all that prevented the army from disintegrating and becoming useless as a means of suppressing the rebellion,” Mattocks believed.

For many Union soldiers camped opposite Fredericksburg, the pallid winter sun stirred the desire to flee the colors. The 5th Maine of Lt. Col. Clark S. Edwards held together as “desertions seemed to be the order of the day” elsewhere, Bicknell said. “Courts-martial were in full blast, meting out justice or injustice to military offenders.”

Amidst the Mud March, “while it was yet dark” on Thursday, January 22, two 17th Maine veterans “were seized with a thirsty fit,” noted Pvt. John W. Haley of Co. I. The men skipped away to find water (which surrounded them in the flooded Rappahannock River lowlands) “and failed to put in an appearance that day or night.

“It is conjectured that they know of some spring in Her Majesty’s dominions [Canada],” Haley said.

“The number of deserters are increasing fearfully,” a Boston Herald correspondent reported. “There is no doubt that as the men are paid off, those who are ‘sick and tired’ of the service will do as they threatened — skedaddle.”

Slipping from their camps after dark, the deserters found “numerous loopholes” in the Union lines and often encountered local civilians only too willing “to exchange seedy citizens’ clothes” for army uniforms, the reporter wrote.

Referring to the “fearful demoralization” affecting too many soldiers, he noted the shared belief of privates “that a soldier is not to blame for desertion.”

More than battlefield losses and poor food caused men to consider deserting. Bicknell attended a few courts-martial involving apprehended deserters. Often a soldier would introduce in his defense “letters received from home … bearing the tale” of suffering families and lonely wives and children.

Such news from home affected “the soldier’s mind,” Bicknell admitted. “In fits of desperation” too many soldiers headed north, only to be caught and shipped south for trial.

Next week: Joe Hooker takes charge and upends the way of doing business in the Army of the Potomac

Sources: Rev. George W. Bicknell, History of the 5th Regiment Maine Volunteers, Hall L. Davis, Portland, ME, 1871, pp. 198, 203-204; Brig. Gen. Charles P. Mattocks, Major-General Joseph Hooker, War Papers Read Before the Commandery of the State of Maine, MOLLUS, Vol. 3; John Haley, The Rebel Yell & the Yankee Hurrah, edited by Ruth L. Silliker, Down East Books, Camden, ME, 1985, p. 70; Condition of the Army, Republican Journal, Friday, January 30, 1863

