The battle has begun to preserve the Manassas Gap Railroad

A battle’s brewing in Virginia over preserving 450 acres of historic land directly tied to the Civil War’s first major battle in 1861, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and Phil Sheridan.

And Maine soldiers certainly crossed this land during the war, the earliest units being the 1st Maine Cavalry Regiment and the 10th Maine Infantry Regiment in May 1862.



The 450 acres comprise the Manassas Gap Railroad running from Front Royal to a point beyond Mt. Jackson in the Shenandoah Valley.

The 450 acres comprise the Manassas Gap Railroad, intended to connect the Shenandoah Valley with Alexandria, then a busy Potomac River port (not so today). After the Virginia legislature chartered the railroad in 1850, surveyors laid out a route that began at the new line’s connection with the Orange & Alexandria Railroad at Manassas (hence the creation of Manassas Junction). The MGRR was required to pay the O & A to run trains over its tracks.



The Manassas Gap Railroad ran west, crossed the Blue Ridge Mountains at Manassas Gap (hence the railroad’s name), passed through Front Royal, followed the North Fork of the Shenandoah River to skirt Massanutten Mountain, and reached Strasburg. From there the line turned southwest and headed up the Valley to Harrisonburg. Construction began in 1851; steel rails reached Strasburg in 1854 and Mt Jackson in 1859.

That’s as far as the tracks got before the Civil War began. The fledgling Manassas Gap RR would go into history when Confederate reinforcements click-clacked over the Blue Ridge to fight at Manassas on July 21, 1861. Armies swept up and down the Valley into late 1864, and the Manassas Gap RR suffered significant damage.

Repaired after the war, the railroad did reach Harrisonburg, and trains ran over the MGRR until owner Norfolk Southern Railway abandoned it in the 21st century. Unlike here in Maine, where railroad owners swiftly pulled the rails from abandoned lines, Norfolk Southern left the MGRR’s infrastructure intact.

Preservationists are now focusing on the 48 miles of the MGRR running from Front Royal up the Valley to a point between Mt. Jackson and Harrisonburg. Despite that distance, the actual railroad right-of-way is only 66 feet wide and cumulatively occupies only 450 acres. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation considers that acreage “key to preserving the sense of place and agricultural feel of the entire Shenandoah Valley,” writes Chief Executive Officer Keven Walker.

“Even more, this property is a potential driver of heritage tourism on a massive scale,” he states.

No doubt exists that people want to preserve the railroad. “The Commonwealth of Virginia has created a new trails office and appropriated $35 million to facilitate the purchase of the rail corridor,” Walker says. “An effort to buy the line from Norfolk Southern Railway and develop its tourism potential has gained serious momentum and is well underway.”

Two specific and incompatible preservation concepts have emerged. One approach would remove the rails and ties, lower the railroad bed “by several feet,” and construct a paved trail along the rail corridor, Walker writes.

Except for the excavation and paving, this proposal is similar to what’s been done with several abandoned railroad corridors acquired by the Maine Department of Transportation: Pull up the railroad ties and convert the corridors to “rail trails” accessible by outdoor recreationists, including ATVers and snowmobilers. Elsewhere in Maine, particularly between South Portland and the New Hampshire border, one converted rail trail is open only to pedestrians and bicyclists.



The proposal to dig-and-pave the Manassas Gap Railroad corridor is quite surprisingly supported by Civil War Trails Inc. and the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, “long-standing partners of ours who not only refuse to help protect this historic resource[,] but are actively fighting for its destruction,” Walker notes.

The second approach to saving the Manassas Gap RR corridor is called the Trails Plus Plan, which would entail leaving the railroad intact and building a new trail parallel to its 48-mile length. This concept would:

• Let freight service be restored along the railroad. “We have seven legitimate rail operators from across the country that have submitted letters of interest in leasing the line for operation,” Walker reports, and some businesses “along the line … have already approached us with an interest in using such services.”

• Boost Valley tourism by providing pedestrians and bicyclists access to several battlefields either crossed by the railroad or accessible from it and by offering the opportunity to run history-based excursion trains.

The SVBF wants “to preserve the Manassas Gap Railroad and open it as a battlefield parkway,” Walker writes. The SVBF has spent more than $42,000 to conduct engineering studies, analyze the project’s economic impact, and address other work related to buying the railroad. The Virginia Military Institute has committed its engineering department “to help with some of the most significant engineering challenges,” according to Walker.

The SVBF seeks “to raise $350,000 over the next two years to have any hope of the bringing” the Trails Plus Plan “to fruition,” Walker writes. For additional information about the Manassas Gap Railroad and to help save its 48 miles in the Valley, log onto https://www.shenandoahatwar.org/mgrr.



Another excellent source of information about the historic MGRR can be found at http://www.virginiaplaces.org/rail/manassasgap.html.

