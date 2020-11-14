Send your Civil War buff an autographed copy of Maine at War this Christmas

With the holidays looming, a personally autographed copy of Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg is the perfect present for the Civil War buff on your gift list.

Released by Epic Saga Publishing, Maine at War Volume 1 tells the story of Maine’s involvement in the first 18 months of the Civil War, as experienced by Maine men and women who answered the call to defend and preserve the United States.

Featuring soldiers, civilians, nurses, and politicians from the far corners of the Pine Tree State, the book draws on diaries, letters, regimental histories, newspaper articles, eyewitness accounts, and the Official Records to bring the Civil War to life in a story-telling manner that captures the time and period.

Join the Maine boys on the road to the front — and on the front lines, fighting their Confederates at First Manassas, up and down the Peninsula, in Georgia, and in other places in the Deep South.

Meet the nurses, Sarah Sampson of Bath and Isabella Fogg of Calais, and the Maine youngsters seeking adventure and glory far afield.

From a bone-chilling Maine winter to the Louisiana heat and humidity, from the Georgia mud to the Virginia dust, Mainers transition quickly from civilians to soldiers and meet their Southern enemies on multiple battlefields as Maine at War Volume 1 unfolds across 492 pages (including the bibliography and indices).

Containing 313 photographs and illustrations, Maine at War Volume 1 also graphically brings the war to life and matches faces to the names.

To order a personally autographed copy of Maine at War Volume 1, send a check for $36.65 (including $1.65 for the Maine sales tax and $5.00 for shipping and handling) to Visions of Maine, 183 Main Road North, Hampden, ME 04444.

Please, clearly indicate to whom you would like the autograph to be dedicated and any special message you would like conveyed. Merry Christmas from Maine at War!

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.