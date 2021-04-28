Winfield Scott Hancock runs afoul a Maine sea captain, part 2

Soon after Robert E. Lee launched his artillery bombardment at Gettysburg on Friday, July 3, 1863, some 115 to 150 Confederate cannons fired steadily, “the air was filled with projectiles, there being scarcely an instant but that several were seen bursting at once,” said Maj. Gen, Winfield Scott Hancock, commanding II Corps.

Hancock’s “infantry … maintained their position with great steadiness, covering themselves as best they might.” His men hunkered behind “trifling defenses they had erected” or behind rocks and trees. Even a shallow depression seemed safer than lying at ground level.

The Union artillery commander, Brig. Gen. Henry Hunt, had ordered all federal batteries along Cemetery Ridge to wait some 15 to 20 minutes after the Confederate barrage began, and then reply by shooting slowly and targeting those enemy batteries causing the most trouble.

But Hancock ordered his artillery, which was “imperfectly supplied with ammunition,” to shoot at Southern guns.

Hunt rode quickly “to the Artillery Reserve to order fresh batteries and ammunition to be sent” to the Cemetery Ridge batteries when the enemy stopped shooting. But “the reserve had ‘decamped,’” Hunt discovered, and “the remains of a dozen exploded caissons” near the Taneytown Road explained why.

Although they targeted the Cemetery Ridge crest, many Confederate gunners overshot it, and shells had forced the artillery reserve to scamper. Finding messengers waiting at the reserve’s abandoned site, Hunt sent his orders “by them.”

Riding among the eight batteries he commanded on southern Cemetery Ridge, Lt. Col. Freeman McGilvery of Maine described the enemy shelling as “very rapid and inaccurate, most … projectiles passing from 20 to 100 feet over our lines.” He watched his batteries; when “some general commanding the infantry line ordered three “batteries to return the fire,” McGilvery pounced within “a few rounds” and stopped the shooting.

That “general,” Hancock, had noticed silent batteries south of II Corps. He “came riding up in hot haste,” recalled Capt. John Bigelow of the 9th Massachusetts Battery.

Hancock rode to where McGilvery, Capt. Patrick Hart, and Col. Patrick Kelly “were standing in my battery” (the 15th New York), Hart said.

“Why in [hell] do you not open fire with these batteries?” Hancock snarled.