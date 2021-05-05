Fort Knox slates mid-July Civil War encampment

Join Maine at War as we travel in time to the 1860s as Fort Knox State Park hosts a Civil War Living History Encampment from Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. The three-day event will feature living history demonstrations of Civil War life, including camp life, cannon firing, garrison operations, and guard mount. Participating units are: • Co. A, 3rd Maine Infantry Regiment; • Co. B, 20th Maine Infantry Regiment; • Co. A, 15th Alabama Infantry Regiment; • 6th Maine Battery; • 2nd Vermont Infantry Regiment; • 118th New York Infantry Regiment. The Northeast Topographical Engineers will display surveying and engineering equipment used by army engineers during the Civil War. Re-enactors will demonstrate military drill and parade, and the 6th Maine Battery will periodically demonstrate loading and firing a replica 10-pound Parrott rifle that, when fired at Fort Knox, creates a loud echo over the Penobscot Narrows. The military camps will be open to visitors, who are encouraged to talk with re-enactors and questions about military life during the Civil War. During the weekend, authors and historians (including John Weaver and Brian Swartz) will provide informative presentations on the Civil War while using Fort Knox as a unique backdrop.
Union re-enactors and Confederate re-enactors from the 15th Alabama will demonstrate military maneuvers while skirmishing on the Fort Knox grounds. The duo band Long Journey will perform old-time songs and Civil War camp tunes with which people can sing along. Events will kick off on Friday afternoon, July 16. For a full list of events, check out the Friends of Fort Knox website at www.fortknoxmaine.com. Also, check out the Friends of Fort Knox page on Facebook. For additional information, call 207-469-6553 or email info@fortknoxmaine.com.
Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.