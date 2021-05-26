20th Maine: A warrior goes to glory, a bastard to prison, part 3

As the 20th Maine fought at Little Round Top, Pvt. George Washington Buck stood in the Co. H firing line. Buck had been a sergeant until the regiment’s bastard quartermaster, 1st Lt. Alden Litchfield, had physically assaulted the sick Buck in camp and then reported him for insubordination.

The 20th Maine’s colonel, Adelbert Ames, had promptly busted Buck to private without investigating the accusation. No one knows why Ames overlooked this outrage, especially since regimental scuttlebutt had quickly spread the story.

Unlike Buck, Litchfield — whom polite Mainers would call a “nasty piece of work” — lurked safely in the rear at Gettysburg, the place where a bully or coward would usually be found.

Buck stood with the warriors, the front-line soldiers trading lead and blood with the 15th and 47th Alabama. Litchfield hid in the rear.

During a lull in that savage fight amidst Little Round Top’s rocks and trees, Col. Joshua L. Chamberlain found Buck “lying there,” along the front line, “face to the sky, a great bullet-hole in the middle of his chest.” Buck had “loosened the clothing, to ease his breathing, and the rich blood was pouring in a stream.”

Company H comrades “stooped over him,” claimed Co. H’s Pvt. Theodore Gerrish, who was not present at Gettysburg.Those same comrades probably shared the incident with Gerrish; the Co. H lads hated Litchfield for knocking down and kicking the sick Buck the previous winter.



“They reduced me to the ranks, but I will show them I am not afraid to die,” Buck whispered.

The Co. H lads stepped back as Chamberlain arrived and said, “My dear boy, it has gone hard with you. You will be cared for!”

“Tell my mother I did not die a coward!” Buck whispered.

“You die a sergeant,” Chamberlain replied. “I promote you for faithful service and noble courage on the field of Gettysburg!”

Buck died by July 4. Chamberlain kept his promise and wrote the “warrant” promoting the young warrior, and he went into 20th Maine lore as “Sergeant George W. Buck, promoted from Private on field, killed.”

Company H suffered 15 casualties that Thursday. Confederates shot and killed 1st Sgt. Charles W. Steele and mortally wounded Sgt. Isaac N. Lathrop, a 6-foot, hazel-eyed Bangor farmer. Three privates were killed. George Washington Buck was not one of them; he was identified as a sergeant.



Perhaps stricken by heartache, George’s father, Africa Buck, died on September 20, 1863. Believing a recruiter’s promise that he would not see combat, Henry A. Buck (George’s brother) joined the 1st District of Columbia Cavalry in February 1864. That recruiting scam swept up so many Mainers left incredulous when the regiment merged with the 1st Maine Cavalry Regiment — and then went to war.



Henry went “missing in action” on June 29, 1864. Captured by Confederates, he died “date unknown” in a Southern prison.

Honorably discharged in June 1865, the 20th Maine’s resident bastard, Alden Litchfield, returned to Rockland and took up life as a respectable businessman.

After dark on Wednesday, May 4, 1870, burglars broke into the Western Union Telegraph Company. It shared an adjoining wall with the Lime Rock Bank.

The burglars “darkened the windows,” broke through the inner brick wall, bored into the bank safe’s door, and placed “a charge of powder” in the holes. About 3:30 a.m., the resulting explosion blew off the door, all but wrecked the safe, injured a burglar who bled “down the stairs and into the street,” and netted the culprits all of $1,100 in cash, plus “bonds and securities belonging to special depositors.” The thieves overlooked a box “containing” $12,000 in gold.

An arriving policeman “saw four persons come from the stairway landing to the Bank and disappear around the corner into Lime Rock Street,” a local newspaper reported.

Before Wednesday noon, the authorities apprehended former Rockland cop Addison F. Keiser, seen operating a wagon in the wee hours between the explosion and sunrise. Tossed in jail, “he was ‘interviewed’ by those acting in the interests of justice.”

Keiser quickly “implicated Mr. Alden Litchfield, a well-known trader in this city.” The 20th Maine’s shoulderstrap bastard “was arrested” and jailed before 12 noon; along with three accomplices, he was charged “with breaking and entering the bank” and “feloniously taking, stealing and carrying away certain bills, bonds and currency” worth more than $27,000.

The two safe-crackers, including the character who almost got his face blown off when the powder exploded sooner than expected, got four years at hard labor at the Maine State Prison in Thomaston.

Not a participant in the actual burglary, Litchfield was identified as its chief planner, even to locating and hiring the professional safe crackers from New York and elsewhere. Press accounts suggest that Litchfield seemed nonchalant during the subsequent legal proceedings, but “he was tried, found guilty, and sentenced to several years at the Maine State Prison, said Gerrish, by now a minister.

After spotting Litchfield “in the labor gang at Thomaston, dressed in his convict’s garb,” Gerrish “could not help thinking of the little affair at Stoneman’s Switch and of Sergeant Buck’s honored grave at Gettysburgh.”

The Maine section at Gettysburg National Cemetery contains “104 Bodies,” indicates the engraved state marker. Twenty-six 20th Maine lads lie buried there; the regiment’s honored dead wholly occupy 14-grave Section E.

Five men, including 1st Sgt. Charles W. Steele (space-shortened to “Chas. W. Steel.”) are identified in that row. Nine men are “unknown.” Grave diggers scattered other unknown 20th Maine lads among the six remaining sections.

No ground-level headstone bears the name of Linneus warrior George W. Buck. He lies there among the unknowns.

