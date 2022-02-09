The Warren warrior, part 2

As detailed in The Warren warrior, part 1, Warren painter Charles Almond McIntyre enlisted in Co. B, 1st Maine Cavalry Regiment in February 1862. Present at Gettysburg, he made corporal in August 1863 and re-enlisted on February 1, 1864; why he did so after already committing to three years’ service in 1862 is a mystery.

The 1st Maine Cavalry often saw combat during the Overland Campaign. Charles was “wd. [wounded] slightly in the forehead at Todd’s Tavern” on May 8 “and had two bullets put through his hat,” apparently in the same fight.

Promoted to sergeant on August 1, 1864, Charles rode with Co. B as the 1st Maine led its brigade along the Charles City Road on Tuesday, August 16. The Mainers encountered Confederate troopers around 5:30 a.m.; “a sharp contest” resulted in the Mainers shoving the enemy “back three miles,” recalled regimental historian Edward Parsons Tobie.The fight went into 1st Maine lore as the Battle of Deep Bottom.



The brigade reached “White’s Tavern, seven miles from Richmond” and initially supported some Union infantry. A Confederate attack sent the infantry retreating. The Union cavalry held its position until enemy infantry threatened to flank the brigade. Back fell the Union troopers to “a new position in front of White Oak Swamp,” passable only at a bridge.

Charles was amidst the fighting as artillery-supported Southern infantry advanced. Union cavalry “soon gave way, escaping as best they could,” Tobie recalled. Troopers abandoned horses stuck in the swamp (a murky-looking place to this day), and “many [Yankees] were killed on the road.

“Bullets flew thick and fast,” said a surviving Mainer. He remembered “that [corn] field [on the left of the road] was just alive with rebels, yelling like demons, and pouring a cross-fire into us that was telling fearfully.”

The 1st Maine Cav lost five men killed, 26 men wounded, and two troopers captured at Deep Bottom. Charles McIntyre was wounded “severely in the hip” during the battle; two other Co. B sergeants and a private were also wounded that day.

The army sent Charles to a Philadelphia hospital to recover. He rejoined Co. B in December.

Charles was there as the 1st Maine Cav fought at Dinwiddie Court House and points west during the Appomattox campaign. The regiment bivouacked near Appomattox Station after dark on Saturday, April 8. “Part of the [3rd] brigade was sleeping sweetly, and the remainder preparing for sleep with pleasant anticipations,” recalled Tobie, the 1st Maine’s adjutant. Jonathan Prince Cilley commanded the regiment.

Suddenly a bugler blared “Boots and Saddles.” Turned out by 10 p.m., the brigade rode east “a short distance to hold a road,” said Tobie.

The Union troopers formed a roadblock across the Richmond-Lynchburg Stage Road, west of a sleepy hamlet called Appomattox Court House. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia had reached ACH while en route to Lynchburg; now federal troopers blocked the way west, and Union infantry closed on Lee’s weary and hungry veterans in an arc stretching from northeast around to the southeast beyond the village.

According to Tobie, the 1st Maine Cavalry rode up Clover Hill and spread by company from southeast to northwest. The stage road was “on the right.”

By 1 a.m. Union troopers had erected “a strong line of [breast] works” made mostly from fence rails, he said. Men appeared “at intervals against the [night] sky} and then vanished.” Cilley and other regimental commanders placed pickets and videttes to the east to watch for Confederates.

The Johnnies came with daylight on Palm Sunday, April 9. Lee sent John B. Gordon and his infantry to shove aside the Yankee cavalry and open the stage road. Tobie noted that Charles McIntyre “voluntarily took the place of a sergt.” on the firing line. Rapidly firing their repeater rifles, the dismounted Union troopers slowly pulled back from Clover Hill, across an open field, up a slight rise, and then across a long, rising slope,

At its top Cilley and the regimental commanders straightened their lines. Gordon’s infantry pushed the Union troopers out of the way; the road to Lynchburg briefly opened.

But up came V Corps and XXIV Corps, the hard-marching Yankee infantrymen swinging into line, relieving the surviving cavalrymen, and letting Robert E. Lee know that the jig was up.

The 1st Maine troopers “hunted for their comrades” lying on the battlefield afterward, Tobie said. The 1st Maine Cavalry lost two troopers killed (Sgt. Charles A. McIntyre and Pvt. William E. Clarke), 18 wounded (of whom four would die), and one man captured.

“There, in the morning sun, in the bloom of his youth, the schoolboy of Warren lay, asleep, in eternal peace, while all the bells through the wide North rang out the glad tidings ‘war is no more,’” Cilley later recalled the sight of McIntyre’s body.

Charles came home, and his family buried him in the Town Cemetery on Main Street in Warren. His brother, William Justus C. McIntyre, was buried nearby after dying in 1877. He had served in the U.S. Navy and with the 2nd Massachusetts Cavalry.



Sources: Charles P. McIntyre Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Charles P. McIntyre enlistment paper, MSA, courtesy Gary Lemaster; Edward P. Tobie, History of the First Maine Cavalry, 1861-1865, Rmery & Hughes, Boston, Massachusetts, 1887, pp. 309-311, 423-426, 483, 679, 687; Maine at Gettysburg: Report of Maine Commissioners, Lakeside Press, Portland, Maine 1898, p. 473

