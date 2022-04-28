Veazie Historical Society to host Joshua Chamberlain program

The Veazie Historical Society will host a program about Joshua L. Chamberlain when I speak at the Veazie Town Office at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5. The town office is located at 1084 Main Street, Veazie.

My PowerPoint presentation will highlight several Veazie soldiers and Chamberlain’s wartime adventures, drawing on material published in my book Passing Through the Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain in the Civil War.

Book copies will be available for sale and autographs.

If you any questions, please, email me at visionsofmaine@tds.net.