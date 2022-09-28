Old Zack and the upgraded Civil War monument

Civil War memory lingers to this day in Sherman, the Maine town that sent the highest percentage of its men of any Northern municipality to help save the Union from 1861 to 1865.

Between the Washburn Memorial Church and the veterans’ monument in Sherman Mills (the town’s built-up section) stands a small cannon mounted on a barn red-painted carriage. Painted in gold letters atop the barrel is the cannon’s name, Old Zack, sometimes rendered historically as “Old Zach.”

Though it’s small (perhaps a four-pounder), the cannon played an important role during the Civil War. “When the news of any victory came it was at once announced to the citizens of Sherman and vicinity” by firing the cannon then “stationed in front of the post office” in Sherman Mills, wrote late 19th-century historian May H. Spooner. “Every one knows ‘Old Zach,’ and so many times did his terrific voice herald victory for the Union that our people came to almost think he had a soul—and a very patriotic one at that.

“At the victories of Gettysburg and Vicksburg and the surrender of [Robert E.] Lee his cheers could be heard distinctly at Patten, Mt. Chase, and Island Falls, and the echoes had hardly died away before messengers were sent from every locality to hear the joyful news and bear it back to the expectant ones at home,” Spooner recalled.

This little cannon was fired multiple times during the Civil War; no wonder Old Zack’s gun carriage is chained and padlocked!

Elsewhere in Maine, many Civil War monuments now stand neglected, ignored by local residents and useful only for growing lichen. Bridgton’s monument is an exception — and so is Sherman’s, to this day well maintained by residents still proud of what Sherman men accomplished 160 years ago.

Located in No. 2 Cemetery on the Golden Ridge Road (about a half mile from Washburn Memorial Church), Sherman’s Civil War monument is a marble shaft dedicated on July 4, 1883. Inscribed on the front (west-facing) side are the words “Sacred To The Memory Of our Citizen Soldiers Who Died In Defence Of Their Country In the War of 1861-1865.” Inscribed on the other three sides are the names of the Sherman heroes who fell during that bloody war.

A circa 1885 photograph shows a youth standing near the lonely monument rising on the cemetery’s hillside sloping downhill to the Golden Ridge Road. A few headstones are visible.

Sherman residents recently refreshed the monument by surrounding it with a stone-paver patio. Resting on stone bases out front are two black-painted cannons (they look like 12-pounder bronze Napoleons) certainly not installed in 1883. And sometime since we first visited No. 2 Cemetery in mid-August 2017, Sherman residents installed at the monument a shiny flagpole from which the American flag proudly flies in the Aroostook County wind.

Civil War buffs can check out Old Zack and Sherman’s cool Civil War monument by leaving Interstate 95 at Exit 264 and turning east on Main Street (Route 158). Old Zack and the modern veterans’ monument are in the park located where Route 158 veers to the right and the Golden Ridge Road to the left in Sherman Mills. The Civil War monument is no more than a half mile north on the Golden Ridge Road.

Source: Mary H. Spooner and Levi Caldwell, Sherman, Maine in the Civil War, Special Collections, Raymond H. Fogler Library, University of Maine

