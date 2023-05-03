The most successful cavalry raid conducted by North or South until the war’s closing months, the May 1863 expedition known as Grierson’s Raid saw two Union cavalry regiments and an artillery battery cut some 500 miles through interior Confederate-held Mississippi. Commanded by Col. Benjamin H. Grierson, the raiders tore up vital infrastructure and ran Confederate pursuers ragged.

Two army officers affiliated with Bangor bookended Grierson’s Raid.

Born to Nathaniel and Elizabeth (Scott) Hatch in Bangor on December 22, 1832, Edward Hatch had deep New England roots, both parents being born in Maine and his paternal grandfather, Isaac Hatch, hailing from Falmouth, Massachusetts. Educated at Norwich Military Academy in eastern Vermont, the young Edward joined the out-migration of Mainers seeking better soil, longer growing seasons, and tall trees in the Midwest.

Circa 1852 Hatch arrived at Muscatine, Iowa, on the Mississippi River below Moline, Illinois. Within seven years he and W. H. Fullerton co-owned Hatch & Fullerton, a lumberyard with locations at Mulberry and 6th streets in Muscatine and on Muscatine Island.

Soon after the Civil War erupted, Hatch raised Co. A, 2nd Iowa Cavalry, and initially enlisted as its captain. “He was by nature a military genius of the first magnitude,” recalled Sgt. Lyman B. Pierce. Commissioned a lieutenant colonel before the 2nd Iowa mustered on August 25, 1861, Hatch “soon became the pride and idol of the regiment,” which was commanded by Washington L. Elliott.

Born in Bangor on June 23, 1839 to Judge John Edwards and Elizabeth Angela (Stackpole) Godfrey, John Franklin Godfrey, too, hailed from solid New England stock; both Maine-born, his parents also traced their heritage to Massachusetts. They objected vigorously and futilely when 15-year-old “Frank” left Bangor High School and went to sea aboard the Liverpool-bound Young Eagle. He wound up sheepherding in Argentina.

Then 22, Godfrey heard about the war by early summer 1861, sailed home to Bangor, and joined the 1st Maine Cavalry as Pvt. Frank Godfrey on September 21. Listing his occupation as “merchant,” he stood 5-10 with hazel eyes, dark hair, and a dark complexion.

He transferred to the 1st Maine Battery as a junior second lieutenant on January 1, 1862. The battery reached New Orleans in early May. By early August, Maj. Gen. Ben Butler ordered Godfrey to recruit a cavalry company. He raised Co. C, 1st Louisiana Cavalry Regiment (U.S.), and Butler promoted him to captain. Often skirmishing with Confederate cavalry operating in the Louisiana swamps, Co. C camped near Baton Rouge by April 7, 1863.

The 2nd Iowa Cavalry participated in the capture of New Madrid and “first discovered that the rebels had evacuated ‘Island No. 10,’” according to Pierce. The regiment constantly patrolled and picketed and occasionally raided behind Confederate lines during Henry Halleck’s creeping advancing toward Corinth, Mississippi. When Elliott got brigade command, Hatch took over the 2nd Iowa.

In April 1863, Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant ordered a cavalry raid organized to penetrate south through central Mississippi. The troopers would destroy railroad lines, war-related manufacturing facilities and supplies, and bridges while drawing Confederate attention away from the Mississippi River, which Grant would cross with his Vicksburg-bound army.

Assigned to the raid were the 6th and 7th Illinois cavalry regiments, the 2nd Iowa, and Battery K, 1st Illinois Artillery. Grant picked Grierson, colonel of the 6th Illinois, to command the raid.

Author Howard Sinclair chronicled the raid in the 1956 novel “The Horse Soldiers,” translated to the silver screen in the 1959 movie of the same name. Director John Ford cast John Wayne as Col. John Marlowe (a Grierson knock off), William Holden as the prickly Union surgeon Henry Kendall (Holden and Wayne did not get along), and Constance Towers as Southern belle Hannah Hunter.

Arrested for spying on Marlowe and his senior officers at her plantation, the fictional Hunter accompanied the Union troopers as they destroyed the Confederate supplies and transportation infrastructure in their path, just as Grierson and his men had done. Ultimately Towers became a love interest for widower Wayne in the movie; the real Benjamin Grierson was a happily married husband and father.

“The Horse Soldiers” ran over budget; to save money, Ford did not film Grierson’s triumphant arrival at Baton Rouge. More interested in filming “The Alamo” (another historically inaccurate movie), Wayne apparently did not care that he left Grierson stuck in Mississippi.

The real Benjamin Grierson and Edward Hatch launched their raid from La Grange, Tennessee.

Sources: William’s Muscatine Directory City Guide and Business Mirror, Volume 1, 1859-1860 (Muscatine, IA, 1859); Lyman B. Pierce, History of the Second Iowa Cavalry (Burlington, IA, 1865); John Franklin “Frank” Godfrey, Find A Grave; Frank Godfrey soldiers’ files, Maine State Archives; Candace Sawyer and Laura Orcutt, The Civil Letters of Capt. John Franklin Godfrey (Portland, ME, 1993); Timothy B. Smith, The Real Horse Soldiers: Benjamin Grierson’s Epic 1863 Civil War Raid Through Mississippi, Savas Beatie, El Dorado Hills, CA, 2020

Next week: Benjamin Grierson meets another Bangor native, part 2

—————————————————————————————————————–

Be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook!

—————————————————————————————————————–

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

Passing Through the Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the Civil War (released by Savas Beatie) chronicles the swift transition of Joshua L. Chamberlain from college professor and family man to regimental and brigade commander.

Drawing on Chamberlain’s extensive memoirs and writings and multiple period sources, the book follows Chamberlain through the war while examining the determined warrior who let nothing prevent him from helping save the United States.

Order your autographed copy by contacting author Brian Swartz at visionsofmaine@tds.net

Passing Through the Fire is also available at savasbeatie.com or Amazon.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.