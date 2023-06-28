Bad intelligence leads to a nasty surprise near New Orleans

A Benjamin Butler-ordered raid cost the 12th Maine Infantry Regiment some 30 men in late summer 1862.

On Saturday, September 13, “Acting General” (actually Army Major) George C. Strong (a native Vermonter) sallied forth with Union troops to attack Ponchatoula, a “village” located 48 miles from New Orleans. Strong planned to destroy a New Orleans, Jackson & Great Northern Railroad bridge and to capture Confederate Gen. Meriwether Jeff Thompson.

Butler ordered the peremptory strike to forestall a possible strike against New Orleans by Confederate troops supposedly coalescing at Camp Moore, a major base in Tangipahoa Paris. The expedition included 100 men from the 13th Connecticut Infantry Regiment and, according to a 12th Maine correspondent identified as “J.A.D.” companies (C, D, and F) from that unit (along “with details from nearly every company in the regiment,” plus Co. F from the 26th Massachusetts Infantry.

Strong, the three 12th Maine companies, and the Bay Staters boarded the steamer Ceres at Lakeport that Saturday afternoon; the Connecticut lads had already boarded the USS New London, a 221-ton, 125-foot screw steamer that drew 9½ feet. The warship would “land her men at Manchac bridge” sometime during the night, and at dawn Sunday the Connecticut solders would “drive the enemy that might be found there northwards to Ponchatoula,” Strong reiterated Butler’s directions.

Steaming 15 miles up the Tangipahoa River on Saturday night, the Ceres would land the Maine and Massachusetts soldiers, and they would “march six miles westward and capture Ponchatoula” and grab “those of the enemy who had been driven up on Pass Manchac,” Strong said.

Both ships started across Lake Pontchartrain, but the New London could not “get over the bar into Manchac Pass in the darkness,” and the Ceres proved “too large for the easy navigation of the narrow and winding Tangipahoa,” despite attempts made Saturday night and Sunday night, Strong reported.

Strong ordered the Ceres to Manchac Bridge, then went ashore with the three 12th Maine companies. He sent Co. D (Capt. Elisha Winter of Dixfield) south to destroy the New Orleans, Jackson & Great Northern Railroad bridge. Winter completed that mission.

Leaving Co. F of the 26th Massachusetts “to guard the steamer,” Strong led the 12th Maine’s Co. C. (Capt. Charles C. G. Thornton of Scarborough) and Co. F (Capt. Seth C. Farrington of Fryeburg) on a 10-mile “forced march … upon Ponchatoula.” Of that distance traveled, “two miles … was over an open trestle-work, in the heat of the day,” Strong said.

About a mile shy of the village, the Yankees were seen by a passing locomotive’s crew. The engineer laid on the locomotive’s horn, the loud blasts alerting Home Guards and some 300 men from the 10th Arkansas Infantry Regiment located in the town.

“We met, on entering Ponchatoula, a discharge of canister, at 70 yards, from a light battery,” Strong said. Thornton went down “severely wounded.” Spreading into line, “our men poured in so deliberate and destructive a fire that the enemy was driven from the field, the artillery galloping away, followed by the infantry, on a road through the forest, in a northwesterly direction,” Strong reported.

The Mainers burned 20 railroad cars loaded with cotton, molasses, and sugar and also captured the sword, spurs, and bridle belonging to Thompson, who escaped. Confederate reinforcements arriving from Camp Moore and administered a proper drubbing to the 12th Mainers. Strong learned he was facing 300 men from the 10th Arkansas Infantry, “one company of the Home Guards, and one company of artillery with six pieces.”

Butler-provided intelligence had placed far fewer Confederates in Ponchatoula, so Strong had brought only 112 men. As the enemy artillery resumed firing and pressure built on his two under-strength companies, he pulled back along the railroad and then through a swamp to reach the Ceres.

“Our boys behaved with great coolness and bravery, but were forced to retreat by two or three times their number of the enemy,” J.A.D. said. Hearing the heavy shooting, Winter “without waiting for orders, immediately started” his men “at [the] double quick” toward his comrades now in trouble, “but only reached them in time to cover their retreat, and hold the enemy at bay, till the exhausted and wounded men were placed in safety on board the boat [Ceres], when they retreated without the loss of a man.”

He referred to no additional casualties occurring once Strong and the Mainers reached the Ceres. The 12th Maine lost 11 men in Co. C (including Thornton, badly wounded and captured by the Confederates), 12 men in Co. F, one Co. G soldier captured, three men in Co. H, and two men in Co. K (a third “K’er,” Corp. Augustus M. Haskell, was dropped in his tracks by sunstroke).

The Mainers left “most of their killed and wounded in the hands of the enemy,” J.A.D. reported. Of the 29 combat casualties, 17 were taken prisoner. Confederate shot and killed Pvt. Joseph P. King of Co. C, and the unfortunate James Murry of Co. D “was killed by falling into the machinery on board the boat,” according to J.A.D.

He claimed the 26th Massachusetts lost “one man wounded and the Surgeon taken prisoner” after Strong ordered Co. F ashore “to cover the retreat.

“Every effort will be used to effect the immediate release of all their prisoners in their [enemy] hands,” J.A.D. said. “A flag of truce has since been sent to effect an exchange, but with what success I have not learned.”

Subtracting soldiers who were released (including Thornton and a Connecticut surgeon), Strong reported leaving “ten men at Ponchatoula.” Almost all were from the 12th Maine.

Sources: Twelfth Maine—Killed, Wounded and Prisoners, Portland Daily Press, Tuesday, September 30, 1862; Gen. Butler’s Department.; The Expedition of Ponchatoula, New York Times, Wednesday October 8, 1862

