Draftees’ bounty stirs political debate in Gardiner

While calling for more warm bodies to fill the Union army’s thinning ranks in summer 1863, the Lincoln Administration informed the city councilors and aldermen governing Gardiner in Kennebec County that their fair city must supply 72 men.

Men who enlisted would receive a $300 bounty from Gardiner. But if not enough men enlisted to meet the quota, the draft would find enough men to fill it. Should draftees also receive a bounty?

Gardiner residents — “the citizens of Gardiner, legal voters of said city” — attended a meeting at city hall on Monday, July 27. As Mainers were wont to do in that era, attendees selected Mayor James M. Larrabee to chair the meeting and Barker A. Neal to take notes as its “secretary.”

After some discussion, Joshua K. Osgood recommended two resolutions be approved and sent to the city council and board of aldermen. “A majority of the voters present” voted “aye” on the resolutions, which:

• Urged that the city council “be … hereby authorized and instructed to pay” each Gardiner draftee accepted for federal service “the sum of three hundred dollars, provided said drafted man enters the service himself, or procures a substitute.”

• The mayor should “be authorized and instructed to obtain by loan the amount of money necessary” to pay the draftees. This motion effectively called for Gardiner to borrow money.

The meeting’s attendees forwarded the resolutions to the city council and board of aldermen, and Larrabee called for the boards to meet jointly on Monday evening, August 3. He presented “a certified copy” of the July 27 resolutions, then said, “It is unnecessary, I presume, for me to say that you are called upon to act on matters in which our city and our fellow-citizens are deeply interested, and I trust you will give the subject that careful consideration which its great importance demands.

“Our nation is yet struggling for life,” Larrabee said. “The Government has need of more men. A draft has now been made on those liable to do military duty—on those upon which the Government relies in the hour of its peril.”

Gardiner “has been ever watchful of the demands and interests of our volunteers and their families,” he said. “The same duties extend to the families of those that are drafted—a duty which will not be neglected.”

Paying Gardiner draftees $300 apiece “involves the expenditure of a large amount of money, and consequently must greatly increase the city debt,” Larrabee pointed out. City councilors and aldermen must decide “if duty requires that those who have been drafted should receive that amount.”

Larrabee had already noticed that the Ward 6 alderman was absent and that the city council had “just a quorum” present. After discussing “at some length” the July 27 resolutions, the meeting ended, and both boards adjourned to meet Tuesday evening, August 4.

“A full council should be present,” the elected representatives decided.

Despite the matter’s gravity, only five aldermen and 11 city councilors showed up. Larrabee again laid out the July 27 resolutions. Councilor Davis moved to let Gardiner pay each draftee’s $300 “in three equal annual installments, but the motion was lost.”

Then those present voted on the two resolutions. With 10 votes needed to pass, the resolutions failed, 8-3. Some representatives obviously did not vote.

Gardiner had blackened its own eye, and evidence hints that Larrabee was not going to tolerate it. Gathering in their respective boards, the representatives engaged in “much discussion,” hammered out three resolutions, and discussed them jointly. As written, the resolutions:

• Recognized the importance of Gardiner offering “an additional Bounty” to its draftees “or their substitutes, to make up the quota called for from this City.”

• Authorized the city treasurer to pay $8 per month “to each man who shall be mustered” into the military “as a conscript or a substitute, for the time he shall serve as a soldier.” If he died on duty, “his widow, children, father or mother” (in that order) would receive “a sum sufficient” to equal the $300 bounty the soldier would have received. If his regiment mustered out before the Gardiner draftee or substitute had served three years, he would receive “a sum sufficient” to cover the $300 owned him.

• Authorized the city treasurer “to borrow, on the credit of the City, the sum of eight thousand dollars” to cover the cost related to the bounties. The city would borrow that sum for “not less than one year” and would pay “a rate of interest not exceeding six per centum.”

Gardiner’s elected representatives “fully and candidly discussed” the three resolutions well into the night. Finally (finally!) the city councilors and aldermen voted; the resolutions passed with only one negative vote.

The meeting adjourned at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

Source: Aid for Conscripts, Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, August 6, 1863

