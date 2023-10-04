Did what happen to Ariel Tolman Carver in death reflect something that happened in life?

He may have been split in two, in more ways than one.

Born in 1843 in Paris in Oxford County, Ariel is one of those mid-19th century people who’s simply “there,” whose background requires some digging. He was one of five children (including twin boys) born to David and Phebe Campbell Carver prior to November 1854, when Phebe married divorcee Seward Wyman. David Carver had apparently died.

By 1860, 14-year-old Ariel lived with Paris butcher Nathan S. Marshall and his wife, Mary. They had two children and employed John S. Cotton as a farm laborer. Ariel may have been related to the Marshalls, and he likely worked on their farm, too.

According to his soldier’s file, Ariel enlisted in Co. D, 25th Maine Infantry Regiment on September 10, 1862 and mustered on September 29. One of eight nine-month regiments that Maine raised that year, the 25th garrisoned various District of Columbia forts before mustering out on July 10, 1863.

When he enlisted, Ariel was a 5-5 farmer, decidedly single, and had blue eyes, dark hair, and a light complexion. Evidently liking military life, Ariel joined Co. G, 11th Maine Infantry Regiment at South Paris on August 15, 1863. He caught up with the regiment at Fernandina, Florida. The 11th Maine served post-war occupation duty in Virginia until mustering out at City Point on February 2, 1866.

Ariel’s story splits at this point. His soldier’s file claims he deserted at Fredericksburg on December 18, 1865, but a typed birth record indicates that Ariel mustered out on February 2, 1866, the 11th Maine’s demobilization date. Why a veteran soldier slated to muster out in less than eight weeks would desert the standards at Fredericksburg (of all places) makes no sense.

And yet another source claims that Ariel was honorably discharged on December 11, 1865.

Ariel had married Mary Ann Noyes of Sumner (Oxford County) at Sumner in 1864. She was a year older, and in 1866 she bore him a son, Edward Francis Carver. The couple apparently had no other children before Mary died in 1890. Edward sired several children before dying in 1934.

Ariel married Nancy K. Wyett in Gorham, New Hampshire on September 3, 1895. They apparently had no children before Ariel died in Bethel on June 19, 1904. The government was paying him a $36 monthly pension at the time.

He was buried in the Edwards GAR lot (or Soldiers’ Lot) at Woodland Cemetery in Bethel. Two years later the sons of Maine Gen. Clark S. Edwards (a Bethel resident for whom the lot was named) donated to the town a Civil War memorial, a granite shaft that, now weathered, stands on that lot.

Nancy died in Bethel on October 6, 1917. She lies in an unmarked grave in Woodland Cemetery. In time, perhaps fairly soon after his death, Ariel’s grave was identified with a white veteran’s headstone similar to countless others found at Civil War veterans’ graves across the country.

Located on the Songo Pond Road (modern routes 5 and 35) that intersects Route 2 just west of Bethel’s built-up area, Woodland Cemetery is one of those slightly spooky cemeteries where a TV producer might shoot horror-film scenes. Ariel lies to the right and behind the Civil War monument, at the northwest corner of the Soldiers’ Lot. No other headstones are located within it; I would not be surprised if it contains an unmarked grave or two or a few.

So Ariel’s headstone, as weathered as the monument, stands alone. And it’s split in two, cracked from the top to ground level, and on a sunny day green grass growing behind the stone can be seen through the crack.

What caused the crack? No markings indicate someone bashing the stone’s top with enough force to cause a Liberty Bell-style crack. Maine weather apparently did it.

Sources: 1860 U.S. Census for Bethel, Maine; Ariel T. Carver Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Find A Grave for Ariel Tolman Carver, Phebec Campbell Carver, Edward Francis Carver, and Nancy K. Wyett Carver

