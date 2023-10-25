It takes more than five bullets to kill this Mainer

If any 28th Maine Infantry Regiment soldier knew how to get himself shot, Charles H. Witham was the man.

The son of dirt-poor Ira Witham (his wife’s name is illegible in the 1850 and 1860 censuses) of Surry, Charles was 17 and, like his older brothers Robert and Ira, a sailor in 1860. He was a bright and educated lad, as time would tell.

Two years later he was 19, single, stood 5-10, and sported blue eyes, sandy hair, and a sandy complexion. The complexion suggests Charles spent little time at sea; he listed his occupation as “farmer” when he enlisted in the 28th Maine on September 10, 1862. He was commissioned the first lieutenant of Co. E on November 3, with the date of rank retroactive to October 24.

A nine-month regiment, the 28th Maine Infantry mustered at Augusta on October 10 and shipped out for Washington, D.C. later that month. Commanded by Col. Ephraim W. Woodman, the regiment served in the Department of the Gulf and bounced around a bit in spring 1863.

By late March the 28th Maine was at Donaldsonville, on the Mississippi River’s west bank upstream from New Orleans. Orders then sent the regiment to Plaquemine, a small town on the west bank upriver, closer to Union-held Baton Rouge.

By then Confederates forces had dug in at Port Hudson, perched on the east bank’s bluffs upriver from Baton Rouge. The Mississippi turned sharply there, forcing Union ships steaming up Old Man River to slow down while under heavy enemy artillery fire.

Small Confederate patrols, primarily mounted cavalry, roamed the bayous and swamps and farm lands along the river almost as far downstream as New Orleans. Striking Union troops hither and yon whenever the opportunity arose, these patrols caused damage and inflicted casualties. Like American troops would discover in Vietnam 100-plus years later, Yankee soldiers knew that the only secure ground was where they stood.

In late April or very early May, Witham went across the Mississippi River to the east bank to “look after some men who were there,” apparently soldiers assigned to picket duty. Crossing the river in a small boat, “he learned they had been taken prisoners,” so he decided to recross the river.

Finding “that the boat had been taken,” he hired several black men “to set him across the river” in their own boat, “but as they were launching the boat[,] six rebels rode up armed and ordered him [Witham] to surrender.

Witham drew his pistol and refused the demand. Figuring he meant to shoot, the Confederates assured him that “it was all a joke.” Witham then “turned his attention to the boat.”

The Confederates “fired at him, five balls hitting him, three in the arm, one in the shoulder[,] and one in the head.” One bullet struck him just above an eye. That wound alone would have bled profusely. thinking “he was surely mortally wounded,” the Confederates “took his watch and pistol and left him as though to die.”

The watching blacks picked up Witham, lay him in their boat, and crossed to Plaquemine.

A few days later, “a number of Lt. Withum’s [sic] friends were most agreeably surprised to see him walk from aboard the steamer … from Baton Rouge, apparently in good health and spirits.”

Witham wore “a small patch above the eye,” covering the wound “which came very near proving fatal to him,” a local newspaper reported.

Strangely, his wounds were not cited in the 1863 Maine Adjutant General’s Report. Witham did fight at Port Hudson after the 28th Maine was transferred there; Co. E lost three soldiers killed there on June 22, and other members of the company died of disease during the months that the regiment was in Louisiana.

Witham came home later that summer with the 28th Maine and mustered out at Augusta on August 31.

Sources: Ellsworth American, May 29, 1863; 1860 U.S. Census for Surry; Charles H. Witham Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Annual Report of the Adjutant General of the State of Maine, 1863, Stevens & Sayward, Augusta, ME, 1863, pp. 784-785

—————————————————————————————————————–

