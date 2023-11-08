A soldier named Moses

Moses Davis rubs shoulders with Joseph Simpson, a comrade these past 160 years. They probably knew each other way back when; if not, they have certainly had time to introduce themselves. Joe’s from Waterville, by the way.

Moses has probably made acquaintances with his other next-door neighbor, Samuel C. Brookings, a youngster from Pittston. He and Moses and Joe “live” side by side at Gettysburg, and there’s only one reason why they do so.

They died while helping defeat Robert E. Lee and his Army of Northern Virginia.

Born in Limington in York County, Moses was living there when he enlisted in the 20th Maine Infantry Regiment on July 18, 1862, according to his soldier’s file. Then 34 and single, he was a 5-8 farmer with blue eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. Moses mustered as a private with Co. C in Portland on August 29.

But there’s a 200-mile problem with his soldier’s file.

The town of Lyndon (future Caribou) in Aroostook County also claimed Moses — and the official state records from the war back that claim. Caribou is at least some 200 road miles from Limington, a distance easily spanned today via Interstate 95 and Route 1. Moses did not have that travel luxury. He may have come south to Portland with other Lyndon recruits, including 23-year-old Alvah B. Small and 33-year-old John Tobin. They all enlisted in the 20th Maine.

Davis was certainly accustomed to traveling by then. Joining other emigres from southern Maine, in 1855 he ventured west in a wagon train “across the plains,” according to Caribou historian George Whitneck.

En route Davis “fell in love with a comely young lady of good family,” and they got married “in Missouri,” Whitneck wrote. Indians attacked the wagon train about two weeks later, and Davis’s new bride took an arrow to her heart. “She died in her husband’s arms,” according to Whitneck.

How Moses arrived in Lyndon and what drew him there are not known. In early 1862 (Whitneck also cites summer 1861), Moses and five other men cut trees “and made choppings” (clearings) in the dense forest covering No. 15 Township, the future New Sweden northwest of Lyndon.

The choppings were created as open areas for building log cabins. None of the six men got around to doing so. Four joined the army, and the choppings “grew up to bushes and back to the primeval forest,” Whitneck wrote.

Deciding to enlist in summer ’62, Moses Davis headed for Portland. He may have headed there directly from No. 15 Township, for apparently on his journey’s first night he stayed with Ed Washburn in Woodland, due south of No. 15 and due west of Lyndon. The two men got to talking about the war and Moses enlisting.

“I don’t ever figure on coming back, Ed,” he told Washburn.

By Gettysburg Capt. Charles W. Billings of Clinton commanded Co. C, recruited mostly in western Maine. Moses and two other Lyndon (Caribou) privates toted rifles in the ranks: Alvah Small and Charles G. Whittier.

The 20th Maine belonged to the 3rd Brigade commanded by Col. Strong Vincent, who voluntarily broke away from the 1st Division when told that Little Round Top was undefended in late afternoon on Thursday, July 2, 1863. Confederate Gen. James Longstreet had launched his attack against the Union army’s left flank as Vincent hustled his men up the hill and deployed his four regiments in an arc around the southern edge of its summit.

The 20th Maine wound up on the brigade’s far left, with the 83rd Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment on the regiment’s right flank. There were no organized Yankee units beyond the Maine lads. With his regiment’s left flank in the air, Chamberlain sent Capt. Walter Morrill and Co. B out “as skirmishers … to the front and left” and deployed his other nine companies along Little Round Top’s southeastern slope. The color company, F, formed the center, and four companies deployed to its right and four companies to its left.

Looking outward from the 20th Maine’s line, the four companies forming the left flank were (from right) A, H, C, and G. Commanding the left flank was the regiment’s acting major, Capt. Ellis Spear, sick with dysentery that day.

As advancing Confederates passed the 83rd Pennsylvania, Chamberlain bent back (or “refused”) his left flank, his formation “in outline resembling a horseshoe, nearly.” The 15th and 47th Alabama infantry regiments swung around the 20th Maine and attacked furiously.

“I cannot remember which side opened fire first,” Spear said. He thought that the initial volleys fired “almost simultaneously; perhaps we were a trifle ahead,” as “the enemy was moving and we were standing on the defense and ready.”

The fighting raged at least an hour — and up to two hours by some estimates. The lines seesawed; Col. William Oates, commanding the 15th Alabama, claimed he shoved the Mainers back five times, and Chamberlain recalled being pushed back three times and counterattacking to reclaim the lost ground each time.

Ultimately Chamberlain ordered his surviving soldiers to fix bayonets and Spear to swing the left flank downhill. When those four companies came even with the right flank, everybody still on his feet went forward. The Maine lads cleared away the Alabamians.

They had mauled Chamberlain’s left-flank companies and Co. C in particular. Mortally wounded, Billings died on July 15. Also mortally wounded, 1st Sgt. Isaac W. Estes died on July 14.

Moses Davis suffered a mortal wound, too, and died on July 3. Joe Simpson and Sam Brookings were shot and killed on July 2. Brookings died fighting with Co. H, 19th Maine Infantry Regiment.



Moses was buried near the “Beitler house,” according to 20th Maine historian Tom Desjardin. Later, when Moses was disinterred, a “Thanksgiving book was found on [his] body.”

He was buried between Joe and Sam in the Maine section of the Gettysburg National Cemetery. He lies in Section F (sixth row from the front), No. 3 (third grave from the right).

The next time you visit Gettysburg, be sure to stop by the national cemetery and say “hello” to the soldier named Moses.

