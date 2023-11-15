A soldier named Milo

He was one of a kind, the soldier named Milo Keech.

Born to Hazen and Abigail (Swan) Keech in St. Johnsbury, Vermont in 1833, Milo moved eastward to Bethel with his family about 10 years later. The town’s 1850 census indicated that he was 17, living with his parents (Hazen was a millwright) and four sisters; he was, and would remain, the only son.

In May 1859, Hazen Keech moved his family to Forestville Township (also Letter I Township), which on the south bordered Lyndon (future Caribou) in Aroostook County. “With nothing but his own strength and indomitable courage,” he “carved for himself a homestead in the vast wilderness,” wrote Caribou historian George Whitneck.

Then living in Minnesota, Milo reached Forestville Township with his cousin, George Ellingwood, in October 1860. Milo had lived the past three years in Minnesota. Both skilled carpenters, he and George found work with W. A. Vaughan. Milo was “very anxious to get his house in shape that the family might occupy it during the winter,” recalled a sister, Ruth Keech Whittier.

Finishing his job with Vaughan, Milo lived a while with his parents and acquired the lot next to their “farm on the Woodland Road,” Whittier wrote. “Milo intended to build a house on his lot some time within the five year limit [mandated by the state], to hold land and get the deed” free and clear.

The Civil War was more than 2½ years in length and counting when Milo decided to enlist. A 30-year-old farmer standing 5-11, he had hazel eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. Traveling to Bangor “with a number of other men,” he stood before Capt. Elijah Low (the Fourth Congressional District of Maine’s provost marshal) on Christmas Eve 1863 and enlisted for three years “or unless sooner discharged by proper authority.”

A surgeon examined Milo and declared him “free from all bodily defects and mental infirmity.”

Milo mustered that same day. He was the only Keech (not “Keach”) to enlist in Maine, according to the Maine State Archives. He was one of a kind.

According to Ruth Whittier, Milo and the other County recruits “were assigned places they were most needed,” with Milo going into Co. I, 1st Maine Heavy Artillery Regiment. This information is incorrect. Milo joined Co. E, 1st MHA.

Sickness may have quickly affected him. Ruth wrote that while “stationed in Washington … he saw a name in the hospital, that sounded familiar.” Milo was either a patient or visited a patient. Further investigation led him to meet “Father’s youngest brother, Roman, a man he had never seen, but had often heard father mention as living in Vermont,” Ruth indicated.

Milo possibly participated in the regiment’s suicidal charge at Petersburg on Saturday, June 18, 1864. Ruth Whittier reported that “in this battle Milo fell exhausted and was carried to a hospital.” The day was hot, wicked warm by Maine standards, and Milo possibly was already sick.

So-called “camp disease” sickened many soldiers. Typhoid fever was rampant, as was malaria, but another medical scourge stalked the military camps. Milo died “at Washington, of diarrhea” on July 7, according to the regimental history and his soldier’s file. The actual cause was dysentery, a common soldier killer during the war.

Diarrhea also killed other Co. E lads that year, including William Fish (June 9), Luther J. Sawin (September 22), Benjamin Stickney (July 16), Charles Thurlow (August 1), and John Willard (September 14).

As for Milo, Ruth Whittier claimed that “Uncle Roman took him home” (location unknown) and that “he died there at 1 p.m., July 4, 1864. A separate record confirms that date, but military records adamantly stress Milo dying on July 7.

Confusion surrounds his final resting place. “His body rests in a grave with the Unknown,” wrote Ruth. A flat gray granite headstone engraved “MILO” is located “in my father’s lot in Evergreen Cemetery [in Caribou], but he is not there.”

State records claim that Milo was buried in Lot 4 in Evergreen Cemetery, with the burial date not recorded. He supposedly received a “G.A.R. Marker and Flag” installed by Shelden & Sons of West Rutland, Vermont in 1938.

Wherever Milo lies, he remains one of a kind.

Sources: 1850 U.S. Census for Bethel, Maine; Caribou Historical Society, They Went From Caribou: from the Civil War Papers of George Whitneck, 1995, pp. 24-27; Milo Keech Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Horace H. Shaw, The First Maine Heavy Artillery 1862—1865, Portland, ME, 1903, pp. 299, 427; Milo Keech, Find A Grave; Maine Veterans Cemetery Records, 1676-1918, MSA; Card Records of Headstones Provided for Deceased Union Civil War Veterans, 1879-1903, accessed on familysearch.org

