In late January 1863 “a shrewd, sharp Connecticut Yankee made his appearance at the State House,” reported a Portland Daily Press correspondent using the handle “Jonathan.” He regularly reported legislative and political activity (not always one and the same) occurring in Augusta.

The Connecticuter — yes, it’s a legitimate term — carried “a rubber blanket, such as the soldiers have, and some brass buttons with a hook attached.” He “ostentatiously termed” the buttons “Putnam’s Improved Eyelet Hooks.”

Wherever he could button hole legislators, the man displayed the rubber blanker and “narrated the advantages of this wonderful invention with great eloquence.” He also told Gov. Abner Coburn and his Executive Council about “his wonderful buttons,” but they basically told Button Man to vamoose.

They “thought they had no authority to purchase [the buttons] even if they thought it desirable,” Jonathan explained.

Referring tongue in cheek to Union artillery, he reported that the Button Man’s “next battery, fully charged with buttons, was opened on the” legislature’s Militia and Military Affairs Committee. “Here he was more successful.”

On Saturday morning, January 31, the committee’s chairman “reported a resolve in the [state] Senate, authorizing the Governor and [Executive] Council to purchase fifty thousand of these beautiful buttons at the extremely modest price of five cents apiece, or fifty dollars per thousand,” Jonathan reported.

The total purchase price would be $2,500.

The resolution “quietly passed the Senate and came to the House the same day, where it passed hardly noticed, under suspension of the rules,” Jonathan noticed.

Inserting his foot into his mouth, “the ‘Button man’ was jubilant and made some rather indiscreet remarks.” These reached “the ears of some of the [legislative] members” and “caused them to smell a remarkably large ‘mice.’”

This term possibly referred to the smell found when mice nest a long time inside a walls. Opening it can release the icky-poo odor of mouse droppings and urine.

On Monday morning, February 2, “Mr. Hammond of Paris” in Oxford County moved that Saturday’s vote be reconsidered. He made “some remarks not over complimentary to the aforesaid ‘buttons.’

“Immediately Mr. Hayden flew to the rescue” and moved that Hammond’s motion on “the motion to reconsider” be postponed until Tuesday, Jonathan reported. “Meanwhile, the ‘Button man’ was taken all aback.”

Not wanting “to be detained here [in Augusta] a day longer,” Button Man (or at least “an individual about his size”) appeared “as soon as the House adjourned” on Monday. He “was seen frantically rushing about among the members with a rubber blanket in one hand and the other full of Putnam’s Improved Eyelet Hooks.”

Button Man claimed he could prove “in five minutes that his button was indispensable to the soldier, and it was the bounden duty of State to purchase several bushels thereof,” Jonathan wrote. “But his efforts were vain.”

On Tuesday, February 3, the Maine House reconsidered the original Saturday resolution and “by a unanimous vote” deemed it “indefinitely postponed.”

Button Man “has gone his way a sadder, if not a wiser man, having learned the lesson that … it is never ‘safe to crow till one is well out of the woods,” Jonathan reported.

Source: Letter from the State Capital, Portland Press Herald, Saturday, February 7, 1863

