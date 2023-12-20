Chickens don’t fly at Christmas

With Christmas 1862 approaching, relatives and friends of Maine soldiers serving far afield packed and shipped boxes filled with holiday goodies. Women knitted warm socks and mittens and cooked and baked food for their menfolk so far away.

Everything went carefully into a wooden box carefully marked with its recipient’s name and address (if only a regiment). Relatives and friends then delivered their boxes to designated collection points, perhaps a store, church, or freight office.

From interior Maine communities the Christmas boxes moved ponderously, usually by freight wagon or stagecoach, to shipping points along the railroads or at coastal ports. The boxes shipped south by steamer or train to specific destinations, such as Washington, D.C. or New Orleans, the nearest distribution points to many Maine units in the field.

The boys from Maine eagerly anticipated gift boxes from home. At the 25th Maine Infantry Regiment’s camp on “the southwestern slope of Arlington Heights” in Virginia, the soldiers celebrated a Christmas “how unlike those we have spent with our friends at home,” said the nom de plumed “Jacksonian,” who frequently wrote the Portland Daily Press.

“Very many members of different companies were forewarned” about Christmas 1862 “by the arrival of a well packed box of edibles from some relative,” he said. The Christmas goodies enhanced the holiday mood in the camp and improved soldierly diets.

Jacksonian noted that other soldiers ate only “an every day ration of beef and bread, washed down by a dipper of coffee or water.” Santa Claus (an already familiar character in American lore) had not brought Christmas goodies to these soldiers — and nor had their fortunate comrades apparently shared their fare with them.

At Camp Grover in Montgomery County, Maryland, a soldier in Co. B, 23rd Maine Infantry Regiment, also corresponded with the Daily Press. He called himself “Subaltern,” a British term applicable to the American army’s second lieutenant, but his identity remains fuzzy, as with Jacksonian’s.

On Tuesday, December 16, Subaltern reported that “several large boxes, accompanied by numerous small ones, have within a few days been received here from Maine.” The soldierly recipients eagerly pried open their boxes to find them “containing cakes, pies, cooked poultry, cheese, butter, &c,” noted Subaltern.

Likely salivating, men checked out the Christmas edibles so lovingly prepared and shipped by the “Old Folks at Home,” to quote Stephen Foster. Subaltern did not mention the reactions that happened next, but a common problem became evident.

“Many of these things spoiled on the way here, as some of the boxes have been in Washington [for] two or three weeks,” Subaltern noted. Montgomery County borders the District, so how could boxes delivered to the capital weeks earlier not ship quickly by wagon to Camp Grover?

Subaltern did not speculate as to why. Instead, he offered Daily Press readers a bit of advice: Chickens don’t fly at Christmas.

“Friends at home, don’t send any more cooked chickens, unless you can guaranty their speedy and safe transmission to us,” he said. “If you send anything[,] send something that will not perish by the way.”

Unfortunately that Christmas 1862, not all Maine soldiers received gift boxes from home. Swept up as convoy guards during the Fredericksburg Campaign, the 10th Maine Infantry was camped “only a mile from Fairfax Station” by December 20 reported regimental historian John Mead Gould.

Although “axes were scarce, and dull,” the 10th Maine lads and “the whole brigade began to bore into a very dense dense thicket of pines close by,” he said. The soldiers cut trees and converted the logs into the walls for huts covered by shelter tents.

“Our stay here at Fairfax Station was in every particular unpleasant,” with “the rations … wretchedly poor and insufficient,” Gould said. The army could not get rations from the railroad to the camps only a mile from the sidings.

“On Christmas we had neither ceremony nor presents,” Gould noted. “Perhaps our pork barrel and cob-work chimneys frightened Santa Claus, as well they might.”

Sources: Letter from the 25th Maine, Portland Daily Press, Friday, January 2, 1863; Letter from the 23d Regiment, Portland Daily Press, Monday, December 22, 1862; Maj. John Mead Gould, History of the First-Tenth-Twentyy-Ninth Maine Regiment, Stephen Berry, Portland, ME, 1871, pp. 280-281; Ellsworth American, Friday, January 2, 1863



—————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel, Maine at War: Battlefields, Monuments & More

—————————————————————————————————————–

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

Passing Through the Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the Civil War (released by Savas Beatie) chronicles the swift transition of Joshua L. Chamberlain from college professor and family man to regimental and brigade commander.

Drawing on Chamberlain’s extensive memoirs and writings and multiple period sources, the book follows Chamberlain through the war while examining the determined warrior who let nothing prevent him from helping save the United States.

Order your autographed copy by contacting author Brian Swartz at visionsofmaine@tds.net

Passing Through the Fire is also available at savasbeatie.com or Amazon.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.