Fathers from Gardiner sought the 16th Maine’s dead at Fredericksburg

New Year’s 1863 proved bitter for Gardiner resident John Berry.

He was a lumber dealer, with real estate worth $2,800 and a personal estate worth $2,500, according to the 1860 U.S. census. Four sons lived with Berry and his same-age wife, Mary; the oldest boy, 17-year-old George H. Berry, worked as a clerk, possibly in his father’s business.

Two years later George was a 19-year-old student, standing 6-0 with blue eyes, light hair, and a light complexion. He enlisted as a corporal in Co. B, 16th Maine Infantry Regiment on August 1, 1862 and mustered with that outfit on August 14. Company B had recruited primarily in the central Kennebec Valley.

Here in Maine, folks associate the 16th Maine with Col. Charles Tilden and the regiment’s wipeout at Gettysburg on July 1, 1863. Several months earlier, the 16th Maine experienced its first combat at Fredericksburg.

Under the unwieldy Army of the Potomac organization created by Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside, the 16th Maine belonged to the 1st Brigade (Col. Adrian Root), 2nd Division (Brig. Gen. John Gibbon), V Corps (Maj. Gen. John Reynolds), Left Grand Division (Maj. Gen. William Franklin). Root took his brigade across the Rappahannock River and deployed his regiments near the Richmond Stage Road (modern Route 17).

Tilden and his men waited while other Yankees charged across the plain extending southwest to Prospect Hill and adjacent high ground defended by Confederate artillery and infantry on Saturday, December 13. About 1 p.m. Gibbon advanced his 2nd and 3rd brigades to support George Gordon Meade’s bloodied Pennsylvanians, who had unbelievably punched a hole through the enemy lines.

Gibbon rode up to Root at 1:45 p.m. and ordered forward his brigade, held in reserve. Root formed his five regiments in four lines, with three regiments up front and two regiments in the rear. The 16th Maine formed two five-company lines up front, on the right, and with the brigade charged across the Slaughter Pen Farm, purchased many decades later by the American Battlefield Trust.

Today a hiking trail and several interpretive markers show the movement made by the 1st Brigade. Root’s men reached and overran the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad embankment defended by five North Carolina infantry regiments. Unfortunately, William F. Smith failed to bring up his VI Corps to assist Meade, despite repeated calls for help, and the Pennsylvanians withdrew from Prospect Hill. Arriving Confederates drove off Root’s brigade, too.

Tilden brought 450 men to the fight; he lost “some two hundred & twenty-eight killed wounded & missing.” The casualties included several Gardiner residents, among them George H. Berry, Sgt. George Parsons, Corp. Alvan M. C. Heath (the Gardiner Home Journal publisher). Berry, Heath, and Parsons were seriously wounded. Heath and Parsons died on Tuesday, December 16. George Berry was shipped to an army hospital (possibly the Lincoln Hospital) in Washington, D.C.

And 16th Maine soldier from Gardiner, 18-year-old Pvt. Charles T. Sprague, was detached to support the 2nd Maine Battery that Saturday. He was shot and killed.

On Tuesday, December 23, John Berry and Josiah W. Sprague left Gardiner to visit the wounded George in Washington and “obtain the bodies of Messrs. Heath, Parson, and Sprague,” the Journal reported. Arriving in Washington the next evening, the two fathers received “very courteous assistance” from Maine’s U.S. senators, William P. Fessenden and Lot M. Morrill. They arranged passes for Berry and Sprague so they could move “within the lines of the army.”

Berry visited George at the hospital and “left him comfortable and with a fair promise of recovery.” Accompanied by Dr. Gordon Stinson Palmer, a brigade surgeon then “in attendance at the Lincoln Hospital,” the two fathers left Washington on Friday December 26 and reached the army via steamer to Aquia Creek and railroad to Falmouth. “After a long search among the camps,” they found the 16th Maine.

Soldiers showed Heath’s grave to Berry and Sprague. They disinterred the body and arranged to make it presentable (as much as possible) for shipment to Gardiner. Then the fathers sought the graves of George Parsons and Charles Sprague, but “the task … was more difficult and proved unsuccessful, for they had been buried on the other side of the [Rappahannock] river.”

Likely using an officer’s telescope or binoculars, Berry and Sprague “saw from the [east] bank of the river the grave of Sgt. Parsons … in a pleasant locality near a large white house surrounded with trees.” But Charles Sprague “was buried about a half mile back from the [west] river bank,” within Confederate lines.

The fathers apparently spoke with Tilden, who passed along to Ambrose Burnside their request “for permission to search for our buried dead.” Burnside inquired across the river for such permission, “but no reply whatever was returned.”

So near, so far: Josiah Sprague’s thoughts at being unable to recover his son’s body can only be imagined. Sprague and Berry returned to Washington on December 30. There, John Berry “found a melancholy change in his [son’s] appearance. He sank rapidly, and died without a struggle, on Friday afternoon,” January 2, 1863. George Berry arrived home in a casket on Tuesday, January 6.

“Many sympathizing tear will fall with this mourning household, for the youthful patriot was known and loved by a large circle of friends,” eulogized the Gardiner Home Journal. “All honor to his memory.”

Sources: 1860 U.S. Census for Gardiner, Maine; George H. Berry Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Lt. Col. Charles Tilden, December 23, 1862 letter to Governor Israel Washburn Jr., Maine State Archives; Maj. A.R. Small, Sixteenth Maine Regiment in the War of the Rebellion, 1861-1865, Vol. I, Peter and Cyndi Dalton, editors, B. Thurston & Co., Portland, Maine, 1886; Col. Adrian R. Root, Official Records, Vol. 21. part 1, No. 226, pp. 486, 488; Annual Report of the Adjutant General of the State of Maine, 1863, Sayward & Stevens, Augusta, Me, 1863, Appendix D, pp. 469-470; Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, January 8, 1863

