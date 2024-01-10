His hometown newspaper thought Charles T. Sprague “would … have made an excellent soldier.”

Boy, did the press ever get that wrong.

According to the 1860 U.S. Census for Gardiner, Josiah L. W. Sprague (the “W” was for “Winter”) was a 44-year-old “house carpenter” with real estate worth $2,600. He and his wife, Melinda Joy Sprague, shared their house with five children, ranging from 22-year-old Melissa (a “tailoress”) to 7=-year-old Alice.

The middle child was son Charles T., born in 1845 and age 14 in 1860. Evidence suggests he was born in late December, so he would have turned 15 shortly before New Year’s Day 1861.

Evidence also suggests Charles looked older than his age. By midsummer 1862 he stood 5-10½, more than 3 inches taller than the average Maine recruit. He had blue eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. He worked as a “joiner,” possibly assembling furniture and other items.

Charles enlisted as a private in Co. B, 16th Maine Infantry Regiment on Tuesday, August 5, 1862. Why he did so is not known. The War Department had told Maine to raise four infantry regiments that summer, and the 16th was first on the list, numerically. Around 5,000 men would enlist, allowing the state to raise regiments 16 through 20.

The Maine State Archives has a soldier’s file for Charles T. Sprague, and the information on it is based partially on his enlistment papers. The file indicates that he was 18 when he enlisted.

His parents would soon beg to differ.

Commanded by Lt. Col. Charles Tilden of Castine, the 16th Maine fought at Fredericksburg on Saturday, December 13, 1862. A few weeks earlier Tilden had transferred 38 men (including Pvt. Sprague) to the under-strength 2nd Maine Battery commanded by Capt. James Abram Hall of Damariscotta. He trained the infantrymen as gunners.

The bloody charges made by Union infantry against Marye’s Heights have dominated for decades the battle of Fredericksburg’s history. Serious fighting occurred south of the Tidewater city, however, on the plain stretching west and southwest from the Richmond Stage Road to Howison and Prospect hills (held by the Army of Northern Virginia).

Union artillery and infantry spread across this plain that Saturday, which dawned cold and foggy. Ordered forward well across the plain, Hall deployed his six 3-inch ordnance rifles, then sent his horses and caissons rearwards.

Opposing gunners targeted visible caissons and horses during Civil War battles. A hit scored on a caisson often detonated it, leaving the enemy battery less ammunition and gunpowder. And horses: knocking down enough of them left an enemy’s battery less mobile, a desirable situation during a fluid fight where “friendly” infantry might suddenly charge the battery and perhaps capture a gun or two.

Charles Sprague “was stationed with one of the caissons,” noted the Gardiner Home Journal. Placed some distance from the 2nd Maine’s guns, the caissons were nearer Southern lines than were the battery’s horses.

Normally Hall would place any elevation — even a slight swell in the ground — between his horses and Southern artillery, the axiom being that what the Johnnies could not see, they probably could not hit. Civil War field artillery usually applied “direct fire” (shooting at visible targets) rather than “indirect fire” (shooting at out-of-sight targets). The mortars appearing in future sieges, especially Petersburg’s, fired indirectly and lobbed shells at where enemy targets might be.

Confederate batteries spread along Howison and Prospect hills targeted Union artillery and infantry on the plain. Now preserved by the American Battlefield Trust, the Slaughter Pen Farm covers some of that acreage; visitors standing anywhere on the farm can study the wooded hills to the west and southwest and realize an important fact:

• Union troops had precious little cover on December 13, 1862. While the infantry could (and did) hunker down in swales or at least lay down (thus turning vertical targets into horizontal targets), the artillery had nowhere to hide.

Hall knew that Southern artillery could see his guns and caissons and probably his horses. Standing at the assigned caisson, Charles Sprague was still in danger. “The position did not suit his daring spirit, and he got a soldier to exchange places with him, and he took a position at the gun,” noted the Gardiner newspaper.

The Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad ran just east of the Confederate-defended hills. Using the railroad embankment for cover, Southern infantry poured hot lead at anything in blue on that open plain. At which ordnance rifle Sprague stood, we do not know. “A bullet passed through his head, and he died instantly,” the newspaper reported.

“He was a daring, brave, energetic young man, and would doubtless have made an excellent soldier,” the Gardiner Home Journal commented.

Would have? Charles T. Sprague was an excellent soldier, representing the best that Maine sent to the war.

Comrades buried Sprague on the plain, from which Union troops withdrew a few days later. His body remained in Southern territory, and I am unsure as to whether he was recovered after Union troops occupied Fredericksburg during the Overland Campaign.

There stands in Gardiner’s Oak Grove Cemetery the Sprague family monument. Charles T. and some pertinent personal information are inscribed on one side of the white shaft. The inscription indicates he was killed at Fredericksburg on “Dec. 13, 1862.”

Charles T. Sprague was “aged 17.” His grieving parents certainly knew his actual age.

Sources: 1860 U.S. Census for Gardiner, Maine; Charles T. Sprague Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Charles T. Sprague, Find A Grave; Gardiner Home Journal, Thursday, January 8, 1863

