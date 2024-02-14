Battle of Baton Rouge hero drowns courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Confederates shot Reverend Joseph P. French, and his own navy drowned him.

Born in Solon in Somerset County, the 35-year-old French was a Methodist clergyman living in Old Town in 1860 with his 34-year-old wife, Lucretia. They had three daughters: Clara (5), Sarah (4), and Josie (2). Hannah French, 64, lived with the family; she apparently was French’s mother.

Within a year the family moved to Bucksport, where French likely pastored the Methodist church. He stood 5-11½ and had hazel eyes, dark hair, and a sandy complexion. He enlisted as a first lieutenant in Co. E, 14th Maine Infantry Regiment on October 22, 1861. His commission was signed by Governor Israel Washburn Jr.

French mustered with the regiment in Augusta in December. Commanded by Col. Frank S. Nickerson of Searsport, the 14th Maine camped at Capitol Park off State Street in Augusta. Federal delays in moving new Maine units south resulted in Nickerson’s men living in inadequately heated tents during a bitterly cold winter. Not until early February 1862 did the 14th Maine leave for the Deep South.

Washburn approved French’s subsequent promotion to captain, effective May 15, 1862. He took over Co. K. The 14th Maine and French fought “in the terrible battle at Baton Rouge” on Tuesday, August 5. French “fought heroically until he lost a leg,” a Maine newspaper reported.

Carried aboard the steamer Whitman (or Whiteman) at Baton Rouge on August 6, French headed down the Mississippi River to be treated at St. James’ Hospital in New Orleans. While nearing Donaldsonville on Thursday, August 7, the steamer collided with the new USS Oneida, a screw sloop-of-war commissioned the previous February and commanded by Commander George H. Preble.

After joining David G. Farragut’s West Gulf Blockading Squadron, the Oneida had participated in the squadron’s successful run past forts Jackson and St. Philip downriver from New Orleans. The 1,200-ton sloop survived the collision with the Whitman, which quickly sank. All aboard the steamer died.

Joseph P. French “was drowned in consequence of [the] collision,” Maine state records indicate. News about his death quickly reached his brother, Luther P. French, living in East Corinth in Penobscot County. He wrote a letter about the loss to Governor Washburn on Saturday, August 23.

“The intelligence of the loss of my brother, Joseph P. French, and the circumstances connected therewith, is deeply affecting us,” French wrote. “It is a sad bereavement to the family, and a great loss to his little ones [Joseph’s daughters].

“But, while he has died under a commission granted under your hand, I felt it both a duty and a privilege to tender to you my thanks for the interest expressed in him by you, and the influence given to secure him the position [captaincy] in which he fell.

“I am happy in the reflection that I was not mistaken in his qualifications as a soldier,” the grieving Luther French wrote. “I have reason to believe that he was beloved, efficient and bold in meeting his obligations, and discharging his duty.

“I am more than ever impressed with my own obligations to support the Government, for the defence of whose banner he has fallen,” Luther French concluded.

Ironically the Oneida, while assigned to the Navy’s Asiatic Squadron, collided with the British steamer Bombay off Yokohama, Japan on January 24, 1870. The Oneida quickly sank, and 115 crew members died.

Sources: 1860 U.S. Census for Corinth, Maine; Joseph P. French Soldier’s File, Maine State Archives; Oneida II, Naval History and Heritage Command; Swartz, Brian F., Maine at War, Vol. 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, Maine Origins Publications, Brewer, ME, 2019, pp.91-93; Portland Daily Press, August 30, 1862

