Chamberlain and the 20th Maine capture another Round Top, part 2

Read part 1 here.

During the July 2, 1863 fight raging on Little Round Top, Col. James C. Rice of the 44th New York Infantry Regiment took over the 3rd Brigade (1st Division) after Col. Strong Vincent was mortally wounded. Near dusk, Col. Joseph W. Fisher arrived with his 3rd Brigade (3rd Division) to reinforce Rice. Meanwhile, Col. Joshua L. Chamberlain noticed that the 20th Maine Infantry’s survivors were “worn out, and heated and thirsty.” Some “had sunk down and fallen asleep.”

Rice asked Fisher to occupy adjacent “Great Round Top,” as Chamberlain called Big Round Top. Fisher “declined. Rice then asked me to go.” Chamberlain did so.

Maine officers rousted their exhausted soldiers, and “with bayonets fixed, the little handful of 200 men” pushed up through, around, and over the “steep and jagged terrain” around 9 p.m., Chamberlain said. Moving “in very extended order” in “one rank,” the Mainers experienced “rough scrambling” that “quite dark” night.

The Mainers made a “silent advance in the darkness,” Chamberlain said, but given the rocks and trees, the Yankees must have made some noise.

“We heard squads of the enemy falling back before us, and, when near the crest, we met a scattering and uncertain fire,” Chamberlain said. His men occupied BRT’s summit and “drew together” to form a “solid front.

“Reaching the summit, and reconnoitering the ground, I placed the men in a strong position among the rocks” and sent to Rice a message “requesting also ammunition and some support to our right [flank], which was very near the enemy, their movements and words even being now distinctly heard by us.”

Rice sent two regiments from Fisher’s brigade. Finding “a wood road up the mountain,” the reinforcements came up on the Mainers’ right flank, Chamberlain said. Believing the noise was caused by Confederates maneuvering to attack him, Chamberlain “made disposition to receive them as such.”

The Pennsylvanians tried “to form … in support of my right,” and “the enemy opened a brisk fire, which disconcerted my efforts to form” the 20th Maine “and disheartened the supports themselves,” he reported. “I saw no more of them that night.”

Chamberlain sent half his command to hold the “ground abandoned by the” Pennsylvanians, “half way down [the] the right rear” toward the saddle between the Round Tops. He then sent for the 83rd Pennsylvania, “which came speedily, followed by the Forty-fourth New York.”

These regiments relieved the 20th Mainers deployed below BRT’s summit. With his regiment now together, Chamberlain “sent a strong picket to the front, with instructions to report to me every half hour during the night.” The other Mainers fell asleep for two hours, then relieved the pickets, and this rotation continued through the night. The pickets could see campfires below them and hear Confederates talking. Occasionally the Maine lads lured stray Confederates into the picket line and captured them; Chamberlain would report taking 25 prisoners.

Around midnight, two of Fisher’s regiments ascended Big Round Top “beyond my left” flank “and took position near the summit,” Chamberlain said. “As the enemy did not threaten from that direction, I made no effort to connect with them [the Pennsylvanians].”

Night was apparently fading on Friday when 1st Lt. Arad H. Linscott of Co. I ventured beyond the 20th Maine’s picket line to shoot at the Johnnies. A Confederate sniper shot Linscott in his thigh, and the wound provided mortal. He died on July 27.

Commanded by Col. William S. Tilton, the 1st Division’s 1st Brigade relieved the 20th Maine either “about 9 in the morning” or “about noon” on July 3, Chamberlain noted the times in different reports. His regiment withdrew “and formed on the right of the brigade [evidently the 3rd Brigade], in the front edge of a piece of woods near the left center of our main line of battle.”

Years later the 20th Maine’s survivors dedicated a simple gray monument on Little Round Top; that monument is now among the more popular destinations in Gettysburg National Military Park. But the survivors also erected a rougher-hewn gray monument, quarried in Hallowell, on Big Round Top.

The 8-foot, 1-inch monument stands where the 20th Maine “captured and held this position on the evening of of July 2d 1863, pursuing the enemy from its front on the line marked by the monument below” on Little Round Top. The Park Service reopened South Confederate Avenue on June 24; visitors can once again park at a small lot at the Big Round Top trail head and hike to BRT’s summit. The trail needed serious maintenance when I last tramped it in 2021.

Visitors will note the thick woods, rocks, and boulders still covering Big Round Top. At the very summit, it’s easy to understand why no one put artillery up here on July 2-3, 1863. The battle could have ended by the time that pioneers cut down enough trees to clear a field of fire — and someone dragged cannons by hand up through the woods and rocks.

The monuments to the 20th Maine and a few other Union regiments are overshadowed by trees today. Near the 20th Maine monument (and as noted in Maine at Gettysburg) is “a wall of stone hastily thrown up for defenses” by the Mainers overnight on July 2, 1863.

This is the other Round Top captured by Chamberlain and the 20th Maine. It’s worth checking out.

Sources: Abbott Spear, Andrea C. Hawkes, Marie H. McCosh, Craig L. Symonds, and Michael H. Alpert, ed., The Civil War Recollections of General Ellis Spear, University of Maine Press, Orono, ME, 1997, pp. 32-33; Col. Joshua L. Chamberlain to Lt. George B. Herendeen, Official Records, Vol. 27, Part 1, pp. 623–626; The 20th Maine at Gettysburg, Portland Daily Press, Friday, July 24, 1863; Col. Joshua L. Chamberlain to Lt. George B. Herendeen, July 6, 1863, Maine State Archives; Thomas J. Desjardin, Stand Firm Ye Boys From Maine: The 20th Maine and the Gettysburg Campaign, Thomas Publications, Gettysburg, PA, 1995, pp. 73-74; Brian F. Swartz, Passing Through The Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain in the Civil War, Savas Beatie, El Dorado Hills, CA, 2021, p. 45; Maine at Gettysburg, Lakeside Press, Portland, ME, 1898, pp. 250, 260-261, 272



—————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel, Maine at War: Battlefields, Monuments & More

—————————————————————————————————————–

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

Passing Through the Fire: Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain and the Civil War (released by Savas Beatie) chronicles the swift transition of Joshua L. Chamberlain from college professor and family man to regimental and brigade commander.

Drawing on Chamberlain’s extensive memoirs and writings and multiple period sources, the book follows Chamberlain through the war while examining the determined warrior who let nothing prevent him from helping save the United States.

Order your autographed copy by contacting author Brian Swartz at visionsofmaine@tds.net

Passing Through the Fire is also available at savasbeatie.com or Amazon.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.